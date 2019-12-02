Global Brake System Market Detailed Qualitative Analysis, Factors Details for Business Development, Top Companies, Trends and Forecast 2023

Brake System Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

A typical automotive brake system or braking system comprises of a brake device having different components, which are used for slowing or stopping down a vehicle. More precisely, these devices decrease or stop the speed of a moving or rotating body by absorbing kinetic energy mechanically or electrically.

Brake market is segmented on the basis of product into disc brake and drum brake. Disc brake uses a pair of calipers to squeeze against a disc to create friction that reduces the speed of the vehicle in motion whereas the drum brake is a brake in which brake shoe presses against the inside of a drum on the wheels. Disc brakes are preferred in commercial vehicles only in Europe. Elsewhere, Disc brakes are used in passenger vehicles.

Automotive brake system market is expected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period on account of growing automotive industry particularly in developing economies of the world. Furthermore, increasing concerns over safety resulting in government mandates to improve the vehicle safety is expected to drive demand over the next seven years. Growth in the automotive brake industry would primarily be led by the passenger car segment and commercial vehicle segment.

