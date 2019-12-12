Global Breast Biopsy Needle Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2023

Breast Biopsy is a procedure in which a sample of a suspicious breast growth is removed and examined, usually for the presence of cancer. The sample is suctioned out through a needle or removed surgically. A breast biopsy is the best way to evaluate if a suspicious lump or portion of your breast is cancerous.

Major players in the market are identified through secondary research and their market revenues determined through primary and secondary research. Secondary research included the research of the annual and financial reports of the top manufacturers; whereas, primary research included extensive interviews of key opinion leaders and industry experts such as experienced front-line staff, directors, CEOs and marketing executives. The percentage splits, market shares, growth rate and breakdowns of the product markets are determined through using secondary sources and verified through the primary sources.The Sales region of Breast Biopsy Needle is very dispersion, in 2016, the largest sales region North America is about 46.46%, the Europe sales about 26.88% market share, China occupies about 8.72% market share.There are mainly five type products of Breast Biopsy Devices market: Biopsy Needles, Biopsy Tables, Guidance Systems, Localization Wires and others. Biopsy Needles accounts the largest sales proportion.In the future, the Sales region will still be concentrated, North America will still occupy largest market share. The sales region will still dispersion China and other developing country will be major growth fact for the market.

Mammotome

Hologic

C.R Bard

BD

Stryker

Galini SRL

Medtronic

Needle Based Biopsy

Hospital