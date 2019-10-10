Global Breast Pads Market2019 Size, Research Report Forecast to 2024

About Breast Pads:

Breast Pads as they are sometimes called are a useful breastfeeding accessory and can make things a lot less stressful.Nursing pads are absorbent pads which are used to prevent breastmilk leakages from seeping through bras and other garments. Not every new mother needs them, but they can be very useful, and it is advisable to purchase a package of them in preparation for the days following childbirth.

Competitive Key Vendors-

igeon (Lansinoh)

Newell Brands

Johnson’s

Medela

Chicco

Philips Avent

Bamboobies

LilyPadz

Ameda

MAM

Dr. Brown’s

Lanacare

CHUCHU

Rikang

Fairhaven Health

Ivory

Goodbaby

Xi Kang Ying

Piyo Piyo

Munchkin

Kaili

Breast Pads Market Segment by Regions– North America, Europe, China, Japan, Middle East & Africa, India, South America, Others

Breast Pads Market Types:

Fluff Pulp

SAP

Other Breast Pads Market Applications:

Washable Breast Pads

Breast Pads Market Applications:

Washable Breast Pads

Disposable Breast Pads

Scope of Breast Pads Market:

For industry structure analysis, the Breast Pads industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. In 2016, the top five producers account for about 36% of the revenue market. Regionally, USA is the biggest area of revenue market, also the leader in the whole Breast Pads industry.

Pigeon (Lansinoh), Newell Brands and Johnson’s are the top three manufacturers of this industry. They are American companies and its baby diapers production facilities are basically located in China. This factory mainly produces disposable paper diapers, and its location offers convenient condition of labor and transport.

In the world wide, major manufactures mainly are Pigeon (Lansinoh), Newell Brands, Johnson’s, Medela, Chicco, Philips Avent, Bamboobies, LilyPadz, Ameda, MAM, Dr. Brown’s, Lanacare, CHUCHU, Rikang, Fairhaven Health, Ivory, Goodbaby, Xi Kang Ying, Piyo Piyo, Munchkin, Kaili and etc.

The worldwide market for Breast Pads is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.8% over the next five years, will reach 530 million US$ in 2024, from 470 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.