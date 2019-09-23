Global Breath Analyzers Market 2019 by Global Market Size, Price Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Production, Consumption, Supplier, Cost Structure Market Analysis Forecast to 2025

Global “Breath Analyzers Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state also focuses on the key players, regions, types, applications, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast. Breath Analyzers Market 2019-2025 report enlists several important factors, starting from the basics to advanced market intelligence which play a crucial part in strategizing.

Breath analyzers are the devices which are used to identify the presence of various compounds in the breath sample of individuals. Breathe analyzer devices are mostly used to measure blood alcohol content (BAC) through an exhaled breath. Breath analyzers are considered as fundamental tool for the detection of drugs, alcohol, tuberculosis, asthma and other diseases. Globally large number of road accident cases are noticed owing to the over consumption of alcohol during driving, breath analyzers are recognized as major equipment in enforcing drink and drive laws. Breath analyzers play an important role in the conviction of DUI offenders. By technology, breath analyzer devices market is segmented into fuel cell technology, semiconductor oxide sensor technology, and infrared absorption technology, fuel cell technology being the dominating segment globally. The development in fuel cell technology has been enhanced by number of factors such as accuracy, portability and reliability of the devices. Fuel cell technology followed by infrared absorption technology which is commonly used for desktop machines for evidential breath analyzers. Breath analyzers can be used by personals as well as by professionals to restrict the drunken individuals from entering in the company premises and other social places.

The increasing demand for breath analyzers has led to the manufacturers introducing several innovations in the product, which is expected to have a positive impact on this market’s growth in the coming years. The technology used in breath analyzers has been around for decades, whether it is infrared, semiconductor, or fuel cell sensors. The challenge to reduce the size and processing time of these devices to a minimum, without compromising on the accuracy of the sensor, was met by the evolution of integrated circuits and the miniaturization of electronics. Moreover, some of these breath analyzers can also be connected to a smartphone via microUSB or Bluetooth, allowing the users to track BAC and health conditions using an application on their smartphones. The reduction in size and introduction of nifty features in breath analyzers will lead to their augmented adoption over the next four years.

North America dominated with the largest revenue share in 2016. This dominance is attributed to highly developed economy, high adaption rates, and awareness about road traffic safety. The region is expected to continue dominating over the forecast period owing to widening application of these devices. The market size is expected to show a lucrative growth rate due to rise in short and easy product approval procedures.

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit fastest growth during the forecast period. Major markets in the region include India, China, Japan, Australia, and Malaysia. Usage of breath analyzers in these countries are still limited for law enforcement departments and surgery rooms of hospitals. Untapped markets of breathalyzers used privately and in restaurants/bars offer a huge opportunity for growth.

