 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Bubble Wrap Market 2020 Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecasts by 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 14, 2019

Monochloroacetic Acid

Global “Monochloroacetic Acid Market gives theoretical, experimental learning outfitted to the provisions of advertising researchers. market will meet imposing development over the estimate time frame driven by an increasing popularity of Monochloroacetic Acid Market. growing demand for Monochloroacetic Acid market is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14495958

Summary

  • Monochloroacetic Acid (MCA), also called chloroacetic acid, is a bi-functional molecule-structured acid. At room temperature, pure MCA is a colorless, deliquescent crystalline mass. It is very soluble in water, freely soluble in methanol, ethanol, isopropanol, diethyl ether and acetone. It is extensively used as a chemical intermediate for the production of numerous industrially and commercially important chemicals, including glycine, CMC, TGA, and cyanoacetic acid. It is also used in the production of betaine-type surfactants, synthetic caffeine, and vitamins, and the production of 2, 4-D and methanoates for using in herbicides. MCA is commercially produced through the chlorination of acetic acid during the production of acetic anhydride as a catalyst.MCA is marketed in various forms: as a solid (powder or flakes), in molten form (kept at a temperature > 80Â°C) or as 80% dilution in water. For these forms of packaging, exposure estimates are made.
  • The report forecast global Monochloroacetic Acid market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
  • The report offers detailed coverage of Monochloroacetic Acid industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Monochloroacetic Acid by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
  • First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Monochloroacetic Acid market for 2015-2024.
  • And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
  • At the same time, we classify Monochloroacetic Acid according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
  • Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Monochloroacetic Acid company.4

    Key Companies

  • AkzoNobel
  • CABB
  • Denak
  • Dow Chemicals
  • Daicel Chemical Industries
  • Niacet
  • Meridian Chem-Bond Ltd
  • Shri Chlochem
  • China Pingmei Shenma Group
  • Jiangsu New Century Salt Chemistry
  • Shijiazhuang Banglong Chemical
  • Shijiazhuang Bide Huagong
  • Shandong Huayang Technology
  • Chongqing Seayo Chemical Industry
  • Jiangsu Tongtai Chemical
  • Luzhou Hepu Chemical
  • Xuchang Dongfang Chemical
  • Shandong MinJi Chemical
  • Hangzhou Chuanggao Industry
  • Jiangmen Guangyue Electrochemical
  • Puyang Tiancheng Chemical
  • Tiande Chemical

    Monochloroacetic Acid Market Segmentation

    Market by Application

  • Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC)
  • Agrochemical
  • Surfactants
  • Thioglycolic acid (TGA)
  • Others

  • Market by Type

  • Solid MCA
  • MCA Solution
  • Molten MCA

    By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14495958     

    Key highlights of this report:

    • Overview of key market forces driving and restraining market growth
    • Market and Forecast (2019 – 2025)
    • analyses of market trends and technological improvements
    • analyses of market competition dynamics to offer you a competitive edge
    • An analysis of strategies of major competitors
    • Monochloroacetic Acid market Volume and Forecast (2019 – 2025)
    • Companies Market Share Analysis
    • analysis of major industry segments
    • Detailed analyses of industry trends
    • Offers a clear understanding of the competitive landscape and key product segments

    No. of Pages: – 140

    Purchase This Report (Price 3000 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/14495958   

    Key Topics Covered in Table of Content

    • Executive Summary
    • Market – Overview
    • Market Share
    • Market players
    • geographical regions
    • Global Monochloroacetic Acid Market Therapy & Forecast to 2020
    • Market – Driving Factors
    • Monochloroacetic Acid Market trends
    • Global Monochloroacetic Acid Market – Challenges
    • Market restraints
    • Market trends

    ……………………. And Many More

    Browse Table Of Content(TOC) At – https://www.absolutereports.com/TOC/14495958#TOC

    The product range of the Monochloroacetic Acid market is considered on the basis of their production chain, Monochloroacetic Acid pricing of products, and the profit generated by them.

     

    About Absolute Reports:

    Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Mail id: [email protected]

    Our Other report : Textile Machinery Market 2019 Revenue, Key Players, Supply-Demand, Investment Feasibility and Forecast 2024

    Industrial Gas Market 2019 – Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth Insight, Share, Competitive Analysis, Statistics, Regional, And Global Industry Forecast To 2025

    Hearing Aids Market Sales Outlook; Up-to-date Development Data and Market Trends Forecast from 2018-2024

    Polybutadiene Market 2019 Industry Status by Trend Analysis, Growth Status, Revenue Expectation to 2025 | Research Report by Absolute Reports

    Electric Firecrackers Market Analysis 2019 to 2025: Report Includes Threat of New Entrants, Demand & Supply, Investment Opportunities and Forecast

    • Published in News

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.