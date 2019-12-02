Global Bunker Fuel Market 2020 Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2026, Business Opportunities and Future Investments

Summary

Bunker fuel is technically any type of fuel oil used aboard vessels. This kind of material can be broken down into different categories based on its chemical composition, intended purpose, and boiling temperature. In comparison with other petroleum products, bunker fuel is extremely crude and highly polluting.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

Exxon Mobil

World Fuel Services

BP

Shell

China Marine Bunker

Bunker Holding

Total Marine Fuel

Chemoil

Bright Oil

Sinopec

Gazpromneft

GAC

China Changjiang Bunker (Sinopec)

Southern Pec

Lukoil-Bunker

Alliance Oil Company

Shanghai Lonyer Fuels Bunker Fuel Market Segmentation Market by Application

Tanker Vessels

Container Vessels

Bulk Vessels

General Cargo Vessels

Market by Type

Distillate Fuel Oil

Residual Fuel Oil

LNG By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]