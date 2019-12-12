 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Bunker Oil Market 2020 Global Market Size, Share, Revenue, Business Growth, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 12, 2019

Bunker Oil

Global “Bunker Oil Market” research provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the modern trends, present Bunker Oil market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.

Know About Bunker Oil Market: 

Fuel oil (also known as heavy oil, marine fuel or furnace oil) is a fraction obtained from petroleum distillation, either as a distillate or a residue. In general terms, fuel oil is any liquid fuel that is burned in a furnace or boiler for the generation of heat or used in an engine for the generation of power, except oils having a flash point of approximately 42 Â°C (108 Â°F) and oils burned in cotton or wool-wick burners. Fuel oil is made of long hydrocarbon chains, particularly alkanes, cycloalkanes and aromatics.
The continuously increasing naval expenditure is impacting the market positively. The governments across the globe are increasing their spending to raise the defense capacities of their countries to combat external threats pertaining to security issues. The global military expenditure is likely to increase considerably over the next few years. As a result, the spending will directly reflect the growth of the bunker oil market during the forecast period. Various countries including China, Russia, India, Saudi Arabia, the US, and other countries such as Indonesia and South Korea have increased their military spending substantially over the past few years. This will eventually lead to the growth of the bunker oil market during the forecast period.
APAC accounted for the largest share of the bunker oil market in 2017. According to Technavioâs market research analysts, this regional segment is likely to continue its dominance in the marine fuel market throughout the forecast period.
The global Bunker Oil market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Bunker Oil Market:

  • BP
  • Chevron
  • Exxon Mobil
  • Gazprom
  • HPCL
  • Royal Dutch Shell

    Regions Covered in the Bunker Oil Market Report are: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Energy & Power Market by Applications:

  • Container Vessels
  • Tanker Vessels
  • Bulk & General Cargo Vessels

    Energy & Power Market by Types:

  • Residual Fuel
  • Distillate Fuel

    Key Reasons to Purchase:

    • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have a comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.
    • Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
    • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Axial Piston Hydraulic Motor market and its impact in the global market.
    • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
    • To understand the outlook and prospects for the market.

