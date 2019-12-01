Global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Size 2019: Segmentation and Analysis by Latest Trends, Share, Development and Growth by Regions to 2024

Global “Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market” 2019-2024 Research Report on the Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Industry presents a brief scenario and the dynamics principal in the global Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce market. This complete research report provides value in terms of segmental analysis and estimations on the market across regional levels as well as from a universal perspective.

B2B e-commerce (also written as e-Commerce, eCommerce or similar variants), short for business-to-business electronic commerce, is selling products or services between businesses through the internet via an online sales portal..

Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Oracle

IBM

Amazon Inc.

Alibaba

Hybris

Axway

Netalogue Inc.

Phoenix Biz Solutions

Techdinamics and many more. Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market can be Split into:

Buyer-oriented E-commerce

Supplier-oriented E-commerce

Intermediary-oriented E-commerce. By Applications, the Business-to-Business (B2B) E-commerce Market can be Split into:

Network as a Service (NaaS)

Data as a Service (Daas)

Storage as a Service (STaas)