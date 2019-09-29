Global Butadiene and its Derivatives Market Size 2019: Detailed Analysis on Industry Overview, Product Scope and Ongoing Market Development 2024

Global “Butadiene and its Derivatives Market” Research Report covers the historical study and estimates future forecasts of the comprehensive research carried out by the research analysts. The report helps you to gain the estimated market position. The research report provides the Butadiene and its Derivatives market share, development rate, and estimates for the period 2019-2024. Other important contents analyzed and discussed in the report includes market size, operation situation, and current & upcoming development trends of the market, market segments, business development, and consumption tendencies.

The global Butadiene and its Derivatives market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

Butadiene or 1,3-butadiene is a colorless gas that is condensed to liquid just below minus 4.0°C and is highly reactive. It is soluble in alcohol and ether, but insoluble in water and is polymerized easily in the presence of oxygen. It is obtained as a byproduct of the manufacture of ethylene and propylene by selective distillation of cracked naphtha or gas oil stream. .

Butadiene and its Derivatives Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

BASF

Sinopec Group

Dow Chemical

ExxonMobil

LyondellBasell Industries

Royal Dutch Shell

Braskem

CNOOC Limited

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

Eni

Evonik

Formosa Petrochemical and many more. Butadiene and its Derivatives Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Butadiene and its Derivatives Market can be Split into:

Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

Polybutadiene Rubber (PBR)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Resins

Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex

Others. By Applications, the Butadiene and its Derivatives Market can be Split into:

Tires and Rubber Products

Adhesives

Paints