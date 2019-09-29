Global Butane Market Size 2019 contains Business Specifications, Latest Trends and Analysis Report Forecast to 2024

The research report provides the Butane market share, development rate, and estimates for the period 2019-2024. Other important contents analyzed and discussed in the report includes market size, operation situation, and current & upcoming development trends of the market, market segments, business development, and consumption tendencies.

The global Butane market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

Butane is a hydrocarbon of the alkane family with four carbon atoms attached to it. Butanes may refer to either to either of two structural isomers, n-butane (normal butane) or isobutene or to a mixture of these two isomers. Butane is a colorless, flammable and easily liquefied gas. Butane is heavier than the air with a density of approximately 575 kg per cubic meters at 15 degree Celsius. The boiling point of butane is approximately -1 degree Celsius whereas, the flash point of butane is approximately -40 degree Celsius. .

Butane Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

BP

Chevron Phillips Chemical

ConocoPhillips

ExxonMobil

Total

Air Liquide

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

DEVON ENERGY CORPORATION

Linde

Shell and many more. Butane Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Butane Market can be Split into:

N-Butane

Isobutane. By Applications, the Butane Market can be Split into:

LPG(Residential/Commercial

Chemical/Petrochemical

Industrial

Autofuel

Refinery)

Petrochemicals