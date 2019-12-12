Global Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2023

1-Butanol is a primary alcohol with a 4-carbon structure and the chemical formula is C4H9OH. Its isomers include isobutanol, 2-butanol and tert-butanol. 1-Butanol is produced mainly by fermentation and carbonyl synthesis. It is used as chemical intermediate in the production of butyl acetate, butyl acrylate, diethyl phthalate, as the solvents for paint and plasticizers, and as a potential fuel in vehicle.

The 1-butanol industry is mainly in the United States, Europe, Japan and China, among which the United States is the largest country in the production of butanol. The major producers include BASF, Dow, Oxea, Eastman, Formosa, China Nation Petroleum, Kyowa Hakko, etc. BASF is the largest producer in the world, taking 16%-18% in the production share. Dow Company followed as second producer.

The consumption of 1-butanol is mainly in the United States, Europe and Asia, while Asia taking more than 40%, United States taking 24%-28%. Market of the United States, Europe and Japan 1-butanol has matured with excessed capacity, decreasing demand, while for the rest of Asia the demand has rapid growth in demand in recent years.

In Africa, the demand of 1-butanol downstream is small. So the producer of 1-butanol in Africa, such as Sasol limited, usually exports the 1-butanol.

BASF

Dow Chemical Company

Oxea Group

Eastman Chemical Company

Formosa Plastic Group

China Nation Petroleum

Sinopec Group

Sasol Limited

Kyowa Hakko

The Kaiteki Company

Yankuang Group

Bohai Chemical Industry Co.

