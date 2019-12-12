Global Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2023

Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market report presents a complete overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of market, by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
1-Butanol is a primary alcohol with a 4-carbon structure and the chemical formula is C4H9OH. Its isomers include isobutanol, 2-butanol and tert-butanol. 1-Butanol is produced mainly by fermentation and carbonyl synthesis. It is used as chemical intermediate in the production of butyl acetate, butyl acrylate, diethyl phthalate, as the solvents for paint and plasticizers, and as a potential fuel in vehicle.
The 1-butanol industry is mainly in the United States, Europe, Japan and China, among which the United States is the largest country in the production of butanol. The major producers include BASF, Dow, Oxea, Eastman, Formosa, China Nation Petroleum, Kyowa Hakko, etc. BASF is the largest producer in the world, taking 16%-18% in the production share. Dow Company followed as second producer.
The consumption of 1-butanol is mainly in the United States, Europe and Asia, while Asia taking more than 40%, United States taking 24%-28%. Market of the United States, Europe and Japan 1-butanol has matured with excessed capacity, decreasing demand, while for the rest of Asia the demand has rapid growth in demand in recent years.
In Africa, the demand of 1-butanol downstream is small. So the producer of 1-butanol in Africa, such as Sasol limited, usually exports the 1-butanol.
BASF
Detailed TOC of Global Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.2 Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Segment by Type
2.3 Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Consumption by Type
2.4 Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Segment by Application
2.5 Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Consumption by Application
3 Global Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) by Players
3.1 Global Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Sales Market Share by Players
3.2 Global Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Revenue Market Share by Players
3.4 Global Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
4 Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) by Regions
4.1 Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) by Regions
4.2 Americas Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Consumption Growth
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Distributors
10.3 Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Customer
11 Global Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Market Forecast
11.1 Global Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)
11.2 Global Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Forecast by Regions
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.7 Global Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Company Details
12.2 Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Product Offered
12.3 Butyl Alcohol (1-Butanol) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2024)
12.4 Main Business Overview
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
