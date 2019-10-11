Global Butyl Elastomers Market by Technology, Network Connectivity, Coverage Area, Operation, Application, Building Type, and Geography – Global Forecast to 2025

Butyl Elastomers is also known as butyl rubber. Generally it is produced by the copolymerization of the 2%of isoprene and 98%of isobutyl. Butyl rubber is viscoelastic material with excellent permeability. Basically it is colours and tasteless though it exhibits the minor odour. Butyl elastomers are resists the high temperature, abrasion, chemical attack, tearing and possess the excellent electrical insulation characteristic. Synthesized rubber has excellent physical and chemical properties which make it more useful in several industries. It is also highly permeable to air and moisture though if finds many application in automobile tyres, sport gears, ball bladder, sealants and many others.The growing adaption of the butyl rubber for the new application due to introduction of better quality product by manufacturer is anticipated to bolster the growth of the butyl elastomers market over the forecast period. Moreover, rising utilization of butyl rubber product at the end use application such as tubes & tyres for automotive, vibration control product and many others is also driving the growth globally. Increasing expenditure in butyl elastomers products is expected to positive growth of the butyl elastomers during the forecast period.The global Butyl Elastomers market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Major Key Players of Butyl Elastomers Market:

Arkema

Sinopec

The Dow Chemical

Reliance Industries

Mascot Rubber Stamps

BASF SE

Evonik Industries

Bayer

Huntsman

Ueno Fine Chemicals Industry

Application of Butyl Elastomers Market:

Automotive

Medical

Consumer Goods

Others

Types of Butyl Elastomers Market:

IIR (Butyl Elastomer)

ACM (Acrylic Elastomer)

EPM (Ethylene-propylene Elastomer)

PEBA (Thermoplastic polyether block amides)

SBC (Styrene block copolymers

NBR (Nitrile Elastomer)

TPU (Thermoplastic Polyurethanes)

SBR (Styrene block copolymers)

TPV (Thermoplastic Vulcanizates)

Others

