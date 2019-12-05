Global Butylated Derivative Market 2020: Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2026

Butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT), also known as dibutylhydroxytoluene, is a lipophilic organic compound, chemically a derivative of phenol, that is useful for its antioxidant properties. European and U.S. regulations allow small amounts to be used as a food additive. In addition to this use, BHT is widely used to prevent oxidation in fluids (e.g. fuel, oil) and other materials where free radicals must be controlled.

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

SASOL

DuPont

Lanxess

Jiangsu Maida

Eastman

BASF

Zaozhuang Hailong Chemical

RCPL

Langfang Fuhai

Anhui Haihua

Yantai Tongshi Chemical Butylated Derivative Market Segmentation Market by Type

Butylated Hydroxyanisole

Butylated Hydroxytoluen Market by Application

Rubber/Plastic Industry

Fuel Industry

Food Industry

Cosmetic

Others

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]