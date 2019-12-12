Global Cadmium Market Subdivision, Forthcoming Developments, Growth Challenges, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Cadmium Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Cadmium Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Cadmium is a chemical element with symbol Cd and atomic number 48. This soft, bluish-white metal is chemically similar to the two other stable metals in group 12, namely zinc and mercury. Like zinc, it demonstrates oxidation state +2 in most of its compounds, and like mercury, it has a lower melting point than the transition metals in groups 3 through 11. Cadmium and its congeners in group 12 are often not considered transition metals, in that they do not have partly filled d or f electron shells in the elemental or common oxidation states. The average concentration of cadmium in Earths crust is between 0.1 and 0.5 parts per million (ppm).

In future, the cadmium industry in the world will turn concentrated. The world cadmium consuming market will still have a certain amount of growth. Global competition is likely to turn to the relationship of competition and cooperation. With the development of economy, cadmium has huge market potential in the future. The market for cadmium is anticipated to witness strong growth during the forecast period owing to its numerous applications. Solar cell manufacturing can offer substantial growth to the cadmium market in the near future.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Korea Zinc

Nyrstar NV

Teck Resources Ltd.

Young Poong Corp

Zhuzhou Smelter Group

HuludaoâZincâIndustry

Mitsui Mining and Smelting

Dowa Metals and Mining

Grupo MÃ©xico

Luoping Zinc & Electricity

PeÃ±oles

Chelyabinsk Zinc Plant

Toho Zinc Co

Western Mining

Yuguang Gold and Lead Cadmium Market by Types

Primary Cadmium

Secondary Cadmium Cadmium Market by Applications

NiCd Battery

Pigments

Coatings