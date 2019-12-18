Global Caffeine Powder Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2023

Caffeine Powder is a bitter, white crystalline purine, methyl xanthine alkaloid, which is founded in coffee, tea, soft drinks, chocolate, kola nuts, and certain medicines. Unlike many other psychoactive substances, it is legal and unregulated in nearly all parts of the world.

Caffeine Powder is a bitter, white crystalline purine, methyl xanthine alkaloid, which is founded in coffee, tea, soft drinks, chocolate, kola nuts, and certain medicines. The types of Caffeine Powder mainly include synthesis Caffeine Powder and natural Caffeine Powder. Caffeine Powder was widely used in food & beverage, pharmaceutical and other industries.The Caffeine Powder industry is relatively concentrated, the production of top eleven manufacturers account about 88% of global production. The high-end products mainly come from China and Europe. In 2016, the global total production of Caffeine Powder is 36689 MT. China is the largest producer and its proportion of total global production exceeds 56%. India is the second producer of Caffeine Powder.In the world wide, the plants of major manufactures mainly distribute in China, India and Europe, In China, like CSPC and Shandong Xinhua, are the leading manufactures in the world. As to India, Kudos Chemie Limited has become the leader of Indian manufactures. BASF is the leading manufacture in Europe.North America is the largest consumer of Caffeine Powder. In 2016, the consumption of Caffeine Powder is about 13180 MT in North America; its proportion of total global consumption nearly 36%.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

CSPC

BASF

Shandong Xinhua

Kudos Chemie Limited

Aarti Healthcare

Zhongan Pharmaceutical

Jilin Shulan

Youhua Pharmaceutical

Spectrum Chemical

Bakul Group Caffeine Powder Market by Types

Synthesis Caffeine Powder

Natural Caffeine Powder Caffeine Powder Market by Applications

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceutical