Global Calcined Alumina Market 2019 Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends, Outlook -2023

Global “Calcined Alumina Market”2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Calcined Alumina Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Calcined alumina is made by firing a source alumina at various temperatures, depending upon desired level of calcination (burn), into alpha alumina varying from 5 â 100% moving it to its densest and most stable form. The calcined alumina particles appear as crystalline agglomerates which are larger when the degree of calcination is higher. Calcined alumina is generally used in the manufacture of refractories, glass and enamel, tile and porcelains and ceramics. The report covers non-metallurgical calcined alumina.

The global production of calcined alumina increased from 2600.5 K MT in 2013 to 3074.6 K MT in 2017, at a CAGR of 4.28%.The global calcined alumina market is valued at USD 1900.71 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 2611.39 million by the end of 2024, growing at a Growth Rate of 4.64% between 2017 and 2024. Europe, China, USA and Japan play an important role in global calcined alumina market. Depending on Chinas huge steel downstream market, China is the worlds largest consumption of calcined alumina. The world Calcined Alumina production market will still have a certain amount of growth owing to the increasing of demand. The market in developed countries will have some growth and the market in developing countries will have a faster growth rate.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Almatis

Alteo

Sumitomo Chemical

Showa Denko

CHALCO

Hindalco

Jingang

Nalco

Nabaltec

Nippon Light Metal

Motim

Huber Corporation

Silkem

Shandong Aopeng

ICA

Kaiou Calcined Alumina Market by Types

Standard Calcined Alumina

Tabular Alumina

White Fused Alumina

Medium Soda Calcined Alumina

Others Calcined Alumina Market by Applications

Refractory Materials

Ceramics

Abrasives & Polishing

Catalyst