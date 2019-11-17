Global Calcium Hydroxide Market 2019-2025 | Latest Trends of Leading Companies, Industry Data, Product Specification and Forecast to 2025

About Calcium Hydroxide Market:

Calcium hydroxide is a product derived from lime. Lime has two product forms: quick lime and hydrated lime. Quick lime is also known as carbon oxide and is solid, white and crystalline compound at the room temperature. Hydrated lime has various names such as calcium hydroxide, calcium hydrate, slaked lime, caustic lime, pickling lime and many others. It is a soft, white, powdery material with a bitter taste. It is insoluble in ethanol and slightly soluble in water and glycerol, forming a medium strong base which is known to react violently with acids, attacking many metals in the presence of water.

The increase in demand for construction and infrastructure development as one of the primary growth factors for this market. The increase in the construction and infrastructure development are expected to boost the consumption of polymers and concretes, thus, driving the demand for calcium hydroxide as it possesses various applications in the building and construction sector, such as ready-made mortars, interior, and exterior plaster mixes, paving, and coatings.

APAC is expected to be the major revenue contributor to the market by 2021. The increase in the construction expenditure in this region is driving the demand for calcium hydroxide as it is widely used in the construction industry in building materials such as ready-made mortars, interior and exterior plaster mixes, paving, and coatings.

The global Calcium Hydroxide market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Calcium Hydroxide volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Calcium Hydroxide market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Calcium Hydroxide: History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025 Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Calcium Hydroxide in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Dry Powder

Slurry

Others

Calcium Hydroxide Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Applications:

Environmental Water Treatment

Chemical Industry

Agriculture Industry

Zinc Industry

Environmental Gas Treatment