Global Calcium Silicate Insulation Boards Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, by Types, Application by 2019-2023

Calcium silicate board is made of siliceous materials (mainly composed of SiO2, such as quartz powder, coal ash, diatomite, etc.), calcium materials (mainly CaO, such as lime, calcium carbide mud, cement, etc.), reinforcied fibers, and other additives. According to a certain proportion of various compounds, use advanced producing technology of molding, pressure, high-temperature steaming and other special technical processing to made calcium silicate board.

Calcium silicate boards as a new green building material, in addition to a conventional functions like gypsum board, also has excellent advantages of fire performance, moisture resistance, and long service life. Calcium silicate boards are widely used in commercial, industrial and residential construction of the suspended ceiling and partition wall, home decoration, furniture liners, billboards lining, the ships compartment plate, warehouse boards, and other indoor engineering siding.

Calcium silicate board is an asbestos-free thermal insulation product that can withstand continuous high operating temperatures. It is a light weight, low thermal conductive, high strength, easy to install, reliable and durable product.

Calcium silicate board is widely used in construction fields, such as ceilings, interior and exterior was and so on. Besides, calcium silicate boards can be used in the industrial fields, like flue sheet of power plant, boilers, chemical pipelines, drying oven, etc. Among various applications, demand from buildings fields still owns the largest market share, with about 73% consumption share.

China is the largest production based of calcium silicate boards, accounting for about 56% globally in 2017.

As for consumption, China is also the largest consumer with about 45% calcium silicate boards being consumed in 2017 in the region. Europe is the follower.

This industry is affected by the economy and policy, so itâs important to put an eye to economic indexes and policy. With the global economic recovery, more and more people pay attention to rising environment standards, especially in underdevelopment regions that have a large population and fast economic growth, the need of calcium silicate boards will increase.

