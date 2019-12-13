Global Camping Sleeping Bags Market 2025: Market Trends, Market Size, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

This Camping Sleeping Bags Market research study is a collection of insights that translates into a gist of this industry.

This research report also highlights the emerging technologies of the Camping Sleeping Bags market. The factors that drive market development and provide a positive push for global market prosperity are explained in detail.

About Camping Sleeping Bags Market:

A sleeping bag is a bag used as a bed by those who engage in outdoor recreation activities such as camping, hiking, or climbing. It is similar to a blanket and used as a protection against wind, cold weather, and rain during outdoor expeditions. The camping sleeping bags vary in terms of size, insulation, and design. Two types of insulation materials are used to make camping sleeping bags: natural down fill and synthetic fill. Natural down fill bags weigh less and retain more heat, but they are costlier than synthetic fill bags and cannot be used in moist conditions. Synthetic fill bags absorb less water and are more resilient. However, they weigh more and cannot be compressed easily.

The increasing demand for sleeping bag drives the market. Some factors like people living standardï¼growing disposable income and people preference toward camping lead to the growth of market. Additionally, the price of sleeping bag is cheap and cheerful and it may not cost a lot. ACPC dominates the market share due to the rapid population growth.

The global Camping Sleeping Bags market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Top manufacturers/players:

Oase Outdoors

Big Agnes

Columbia Sportswear

Exxel Outdoors

Jack Wolfskin

Snugpak

Vaude

Camping Sleeping Bags Market Segment by Regions- USA

EU

Japan

The Camping Sleeping Bags Market report delivers a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology. Camping Sleeping Bags Market Segment by Types:

Natural Down Fill

Synthetic Fill

Camping Sleeping Bags Market Segment by Applications:

Online Retail

Offline Retail