Global Candle Market 2019 Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Candle Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Candle Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Get a sample copy of the report at – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13842534

A candle is wax with an ignitable wick embedded that provides light, and in some cases, a fragrance. It can also be used to provide heat, or as a method of keeping time.

Candle industry with distribution is different from other industries, consequently, this market faces some big challenges. Candle usage frequency needs to increase to reinvigorate sales, private label products present a growing threat to branded products. However, The high-end candle segment is the area that continues to see strong growth. As the low- and mid-cost candles continue to erode under the pressure of strong competition, the high-end segment continues to tap into the home decorating angle for increased sales. Utilizing less mainstream methods for distribution (such as mass merchandisers and retailers), these manufacturers have been able to position their products as luxury and true home decor items.For the past few years, the candle industry grows smoothly. China is the main raw materials for the production of candle, meanwhile, combining with favorable tax policies and large number of available labor, at the same time, Chinese manufacturers are improving their technology, consequently, China is a major exporter of the candle in the future. Taking culture and religion into consideration, candle market has a certain potential in Europe, USA. In 2015, the global production of candle reaches over 1932 K MT. It is expected to keep about 3.0%-3.7% in next 5 years. the consumption areas of candle are mainly USA and Europe. Europe is the largest consumer in the world, which occupied about 36.35% in 2015. The price of Candle is lower year by year from 2011 to 2015. The price is at about 2451 USD/MT in 2015. The product profit margin is about 27.55% in 2015, and it also descends in recent years. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Overall, Candle maintained a high gross margin.Among all applications, traditional field is expected to be the largest contributor to the overall Candle market in the future. The craft field application is estimated to have the highest growth potential during 2016 to 2021 in Candle market.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Blyth

Jarden Corp

Colonial Candle

S. C. Johnson & Son

Chesapeake Bay Candle

Langley/Emprire Candle

Lancaster Colony

Armadilla Wax Works

Diannes Custom Candles

Bolsius

Gies

Vollmar

Kingking

Talent

Zhong Nam

Pintian Wax

Everlight

Allite

Candle-lite Candle Market by Types

Animal

Vegetable

Paraffin

Synthetic Candle Market by Applications

Traditional Field