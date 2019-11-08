Global Capacitance Diaphragm Gauges Market 2019 Size Growth Factors, Forecast Research Report to 2024

About Capacitance Diaphragm Gauges

Capacitance Diaphragm Gauge (CDG) or capacitance diaphragm vacuum gauge, is a pressure gauge used in the rough and high vacuum range.

The following Manufactures are included in the Capacitance Diaphragm Gauges Market report:

INFIKON

MKS

Agilent

Setra

Pfeiffer

Canon Anelva

Leybold

Brooks

ULVac

Nor-cal

Various policies and news are also included in the Capacitance Diaphragm Gauges Market report. Various costs involved in the production of Capacitance Diaphragm Gauges are discussed further. This includes labour cost, depreciation cost, raw material cost and other costs. The production process is analysed with respect to various aspects like, manufacturing plant distribution, capacity, commercial production, R&D status, raw material source and technology source. This provides the basic information about the Capacitance Diaphragm Gauges industry.

Unheated

Heated 45C

Heated 100C

Heated 160C

Others Capacitance Diaphragm Gauges Market Applications:

Superconductor fabrication

Thin-film deposition processes

Medical care

Food industry