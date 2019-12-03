Global Capecitabine Market 2020 Overview Along with Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles with Product Details and Competitors and Forecast 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Capecitabine Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Capecitabine Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Capecitabine is an orally-administered chemotherapeutic agent used in the treatment of metastatic breast and colorectal cancers. Capecitabine is a prodrug, which is enzymatically converted to fluorouracil (antimetabolite) in the tumor, where it inhibits DNA synthesis and slows growth of tumor tissue.

Capecitabine is a prescription medication used to treat breast cancer and cancer of the colon or rectum. Capecitabine belongs to a group of drugs called antimetabolites which work by interfering with DNA production, stopping cells from multiplying. The medication comes in tablet form and is usually taken twice daily, within 30 minutes after the end of a meal. The proportion of breast cancer with Handle in 2016 is about 40%, and the proportion of colorectal cancer in 2016 is about 31.94%.

Cancer clinical treatment projects have led to the increasing demand for Capecitabine. Increasing Cancer incidence across the globe, especially in the Asia-Pacific is another major factor, driving the growth of the Capecitabine market during the forecast period.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Roche

Teva

Mylan

Hikma

Hengrui Medicine

Cipla

Reliance Group

Hetero Capecitabine Market by Types

500 mg

150 mg Capecitabine Market by Applications

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer