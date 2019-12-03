Global Capecitabine Market 2020 Overview Along with Competitive Landscape, Company Profiles with Product Details and Competitors and Forecast 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Capecitabine Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Capecitabine Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe
Capecitabine is an orally-administered chemotherapeutic agent used in the treatment of metastatic breast and colorectal cancers. Capecitabine is a prodrug, which is enzymatically converted to fluorouracil (antimetabolite) in the tumor, where it inhibits DNA synthesis and slows growth of tumor tissue.
Capecitabine is a prescription medication used to treat breast cancer and cancer of the colon or rectum. Capecitabine belongs to a group of drugs called antimetabolites which work by interfering with DNA production, stopping cells from multiplying. The medication comes in tablet form and is usually taken twice daily, within 30 minutes after the end of a meal. The proportion of breast cancer with Handle in 2016 is about 40%, and the proportion of colorectal cancer in 2016 is about 31.94%.
Cancer clinical treatment projects have led to the increasing demand for Capecitabine. Increasing Cancer incidence across the globe, especially in the Asia-Pacific is another major factor, driving the growth of the Capecitabine market during the forecast period.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Roche
Capecitabine Market by Types
Capecitabine Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Capecitabine consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Capecitabine market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Capecitabine manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Capecitabine with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Capecitabine submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
No. of pages: 139
