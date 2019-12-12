Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Subdivision, Forthcoming Developments, Growth Challenges, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast 2023

Caprolactam, a white solid or a colourless liquid, is a lactam or a cyclic amide of caproic acid. Caprolactam is the precursor to Nylon 6, a widely used synthetic polymer.

Caprolactam, a white solid or colourless liquid, is mainly used to produce nylon 6 fiber. Also, it can be used in the production of nylon 6 resin as well as other products.

Due to various factors, such as fierce competition from Chinese manufacturer, some international companies, like BASF, Sumitomo Chemical, have cut their capacity gradually in the past few years to fit the market. China has become the largest production base of caprolactam for the time being with fast expansion. In 2016, Chinaâ caprolactam production reached to 2335.6 K MT, holding about 45.89% market share globally.

As for consumption, China, Europe, North America are the major consumers. The three regions consumed about 2541.4 K MT, 1497.0 K MT and 551.1K MT respectively, with a total consumption share of 83.24% in 2016.

Get Sample PDF Copy of Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Research Report at : –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13814345

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Fibrant

BASF

Sinopec

UBE

CPDC

AdvanSix

Capro

Lanxess

Hengyi

DOMO Chemicals

Shandong Haili Chemical

Hongye Group

Sumitomo Chemical

KuibyshevAzot

Fujian Tianchen

Luxi Chemical

Grodno Khimvolokno

Grupa Azoty

GSFC

Alpek Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market by Types

Solid Type

Liquid Type Caprolactam (CAS 105-60-2) Market by Applications

Nylon 6 Fiber

Nylon 6 Resin