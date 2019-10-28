 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Capsule Endoscopy Market 2019 Analysis with Inputs from Industry Experts

By Joann Wilson on October 28, 2019

Capsule

Global “Capsule Endoscopy Market” report provides complete evaluation for those who are looking for Business expand in various regions, manufacturers, New entrants in the industry, Professional organisation/solutions providers, Government bodies, financial speculators and private value firms.

Reports presents an in-depth assessment of the Capsule Endoscopy including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Capsule Endoscopy investments from 2019 till 2024.

About Capsule Endoscopy:

Capsule Endoscopy uses a swallowed video capsule to take photographs of the inside of the esophagus, stomach, and small intestine. For capsule endoscopy, the intestines are first cleared of residual food and bacterial debris with the use of laxatives or purges very similar to the laxatives and purges used before colonoscopy.The capsule contains one or two video chips (cameras), a light bulb, a battery, and a radio transmitter. As the capsule travels through the esophagus, stomach, and small intestine, it takes photographs rapidly. The photographs are transmitted by the radio transmitter to a small receiver that is worn on the waist of the patient who is undergoing the capsule endoscopy.

Capsule Endoscopy Market Key Players:

  • Given Imaging
  • Olympus
  • RF
  • CapsoVision
  • IntroMedic
  • Jinshan Science & Technology

  • Capsule Endoscopy market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Capsule Endoscopy has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.

    Capsule Endoscopy Market Types:

  • CMOS Photosensitive Chip
  • CCD Photosensitive Chip
  • Others

    Capsule Endoscopy Market Applications:

  • For Small Intestine
  • For Visualization of the Colon
  • For Stomach
  • Other(For Esophagus
  • etc.)

  • Scope of the Report:

  • Middle East is the largest supplier of Capsule Endoscopy, with production market share over 60%, while the sales market share is only 6%. That is to say, there are a large number of exports in Middle East.
  • Asia, following Middle East, takes production market share of 22% and the sales market share over 28%. China is an important market of Capsule Endoscopy in Asia, accounting for 11% production market share and 12% sales market share of global market.
  • The global Capsule Endoscopy market is valued at 170 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 280 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% between 2019 and 2024.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Capsule Endoscopy.
  • Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
  • This report studies the Capsule Endoscopy market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Capsule Endoscopy market by product type and applications/end industries.

    Key Reasons to Purchase:

    • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global Capsule Endoscopy market and its commercial landscape.
    • Assess the Capsule Endoscopy production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
    • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Capsule Endoscopy market and its impact in the global market.
    • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
    • To understand the outlook and prospects for Capsule Endoscopy market.

    Key questions answered in the report include:

    • What are the key role in Capsule Endoscopy market report?
    • What was the market size in 2013 to 2019?
    • How will market change over the forecast period and what will be the market size in 2024?
    • Who are the key market players and what are their strategies in the Capsule Endoscopy market?
    • What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Capsule Endoscopy Industry?
    • What are the market opportunities and challenges faced by the vendors in the Global Capsule Endoscopy market?
    • What trends, drivers and barriers are influencing its growth?
    • What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Capsule Endoscopy market?

    At last, the report gives the inside and out examination of Capsule Endoscopy Market took after by above components, which are useful for organizations or individual for development of their present business or the individuals who are hoping to enter in Capsule Endoscopy industry.

    Number of Pages: 116

    1 Capsule Endoscopy Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Capsule Endoscopy by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Capsule Endoscopy Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Capsule Endoscopy Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Capsule Endoscopy Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Capsule Endoscopy Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Capsule Endoscopy Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Capsule Endoscopy Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Capsule Endoscopy Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Capsule Endoscopy Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.