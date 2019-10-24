Global Car Air Purifier Market 2019-2025 | Top Companies, Industry Status, Development and Forecast till 2025

Global “Car Air Purifier Market” report provides a basic outline of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Car Air Purifier market analysis is provided for the global market including growth history, competitive background analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Major key players are given in the report are:

3M

Koninklijke Philips

EcomVentures (Eco Breeze)

SHARP CORPORATION

Panasonic Corporation

About Car Air Purifier Market:

Car air purifier is a device which removes contaminant from the air inside the car cabin and refreshes the air by emitting negative ions, and by using HEPA filters, photo-catalyst, electrostatics and UV lamp technologies. Air purifiers are designed for vehicles which tend to utilize the negative ions, ozone or fan powered designed technologies like HEPA.

One driver in the market is technology innovation leading to product premiumization. The innovation related to the technologies of car air purifier is one of the leading factors for the expansion of the global car air purifier market. Vendors in the market have shifted their focus from manufacturing conventional car air purifier to purifiers incorporated with the latest technologies. There are three prominent technologies on the market available. They are HEPA, active carbon systems, and photocatalytic.

Cheap price and portability of lighter type air purifier driving its sales in market. It is popular among smokers as it significantly reduce smoke and odor present inside car cabin. Ionizer emits negative ions which increase the sense of well-being and mental clarity by removing and debilitating effect of excessive positive ions inside car. In 2011, global car air purifier sales was 232 million units. While in 2016, it increased to 330 million units with an average increase rate of 7.34% during 2011-2016.

In 2019, the market size of Car Air Purifier is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Car Air Purifier.

Global Car Air Purifier Market Report Segment by Types:

Lighter Type

Desktop Type

Global Car Air Purifier Market Report Segmented by Application:

Private Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Others

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Car Air Purifier in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Detailed TOC of Car Air Purifier Market Report 2019-2025:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Car Air Purifier Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Car Air Purifier Market Size

2.2 Car Air Purifier Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for Car Air Purifier Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Car Air Purifier Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Car Air Purifier Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Car Air Purifier Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Car Air Purifier Production by Regions

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 China

4.4 Southeast Asia

4.5 India

5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

5.1 Global Car Air Purifier Market Size by Type

5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Car Air Purifier Production by Type

6.2 Global Car Air Purifier Revenue by Type

6.3 Car Air Purifier Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Car Air Purifier Breakdown Data by Application

Continued……

