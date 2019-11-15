Global Car Bumpers Market 2019 Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends, Outlook -2023

Global “Car Bumpers Market”2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Car Bumpers Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.
Car Bumper is usually a metal bar or beam, attached the vehicles front-most and rear-most ends, designed to absorb impact in a collision. The main function of a bumper is to protect the cars body in a slight collision, typically at parking speed. Front and rear bumpers on todays cars generally consist of a plastic cover over a reinforcement bar made of steel, aluminum, fiberglass composite or plastic.
Asia-Pacific sales of Car Bumper have been increasing during the past five years with an average growth rate of 11%. Asia-Pacific sales of Car Bumper is expected to be over 100 million units in 2016 and more than 75% have been sales in China and Japan regions. For the product types, Plastic Car Bumper occupies the largest market share (about 94% in 2016), and followed by Metal Car Bumper (about 6% in 2016).The Car Bumper industry is concentrated; there are 11 manufacturers (about 82% of Asia-Pacific total sales) counted in the report. Major manufactures are Tong Yang, Hyundai Mobis, Plastic Omnium, HuaYu Automotive, Seoyon E-Hwa, Jiangnan MPT, Ecoplastic, SMP, Zhejiang Yuanchi, Benteler, and Magna.Due to national industrial policy support and growing industry standardization, Car Bumper Industry is developing in the good direction. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field. For the fierce competition between suppliers, the price and gross margin is expected to decrease further.But we also should notice that there is a gap in the sales technology and equipment compared to developed countries. Domestic industry should focus on research on new material and process. The falling prices of raw materials could be a good signal for Automotive Bumper Industry.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Car Bumpers Market by Types
Car Bumpers Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- ………………
Table of Content (TOC) Global Car Bumpers Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.2 Car Bumpers Segment by Type
2.3 Car Bumpers Consumption by Type
2.4 Car Bumpers Segment by Application
2.5 Car Bumpers Consumption by Application
3 Global Car Bumpers by Players
3.1 Global Car Bumpers Sales Market Share by Players
3.2 Global Car Bumpers Revenue Market Share by Players
3.4 Global Car Bumpers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
…………………And Continue
And Many More……………
No. of Pages: – 166
