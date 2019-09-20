Global Caramel Color Market Report Analysis 2019, Size, Share, Demand, Industry Trends, Competitive Research and Growth to 2024

Global “Caramel Color Market” 2019-2024 Analysis by Growth, Manufactures, Types, Applications and Geographical Regions. This report classifies the global market by top manufactures, region, type and end user. Caramel Color Market also studies the global Caramel Color market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Caramel Color:

Caramel color is the world’s most widely used food colorant. It is commonly found in many food and beverage products and is considered to be safe and harmless according to leading food ingredient authorities worldwide. It is mainly used in bakery goods, soy sauces, alcoholic beverage, soft drink etc.

Caramel Color Market by Manufactures:

DW

Sethness

Ingredion

FELIX

Amano

KF

Aminosan

Three A

Qianhe

Aipu

Zhonghui

Shuangqiao

Others

Caramel Color Market Types:

Class I Caramel Color

Class II Caramel Color

Class III Caramel Color

Class IV Caramel Color Caramel Color Market Applications:

Bakery Goods

Soy Sauces

Alcoholic Beverage

Soft Drink

At present, caramel color consumption market mainly concentrated in USA, Europe, Mexico, South America and China. China is the largest sales country of caramel color in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The China market took up about 29.20% the global sales market in 2015, followed by USA (24.59%). In China, the production of caramel color is mainly ammonia method (Class III), which occupied with 57.96% in 2015.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the price presents a downward trend according to the economy development status. Also, there will be decreasing trend in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Caramel Color is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -0.5% over the next five years, will reach 920 million US$ in 2024, from 950 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.