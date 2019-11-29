Global Carbofuran Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2019-2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Carbofuran Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Carbofuran Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Carbofuran is one of the most toxic carbamate pesticides. It is used to control insects in a wide variety of field crops, including potatoes, corn and soybeans. It is a systemic insecticide, which means that the plant absorbs it through the roots, and from here the plant distributes it throughout its organs where insecticidal concentrations are attained. Carbofuran also has contact activity against pests.

The global average price of carbofuran is in the decreasing trend, from 23000 USD/MT in 2011 to 20980 USD/MT in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.The classification of carbofuran includes carbofuran granules carbofuran emulsion and carbofuran dry powder, and the proportion of carbofuran granules in 2015 is about 36.5%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2011 to 2015. It is mainly used in China and Asia country.Carbofuran is widely used in agriculture industry, the most proportion of Carbofuran is used in, Pesticide industry and the production proportion in 2015 is about 63.8%. China region is the largest supplier of carbofuran, with a production market share nearly 58.7% in 2015. USA is the second largest supplier of carbofuran, enjoying production market share nearly 37.7% in 2015. China also is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 32.6% in 2015. Following China, USA is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 22.9%. Market competition is intense. FMC Hunan Haili Chemical and Hunan Gofar Fine Chemical are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and key intermediates, with high-end customers; have been formed in the Solid position in the industry.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

FMC

Hunan Haili Chemical

Hunan Gofar Fine Chemical

Hubei Sanonda (Chemchina)

Jialong Chemical

LANFENG BIO-CHEM

… Carbofuran Market by Types

Carbofuran Granules

Carbofuran Emulsion

Carbofuran Dry Powder Carbofuran Market by Applications

Pesticide Industry

Seed Coating Agent Industry