Global Carbofuran Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2019-2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Carbofuran Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Carbofuran Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe
Get a sample copy of the report at – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13842463
Carbofuran is one of the most toxic carbamate pesticides. It is used to control insects in a wide variety of field crops, including potatoes, corn and soybeans. It is a systemic insecticide, which means that the plant absorbs it through the roots, and from here the plant distributes it throughout its organs where insecticidal concentrations are attained. Carbofuran also has contact activity against pests.
The global average price of carbofuran is in the decreasing trend, from 23000 USD/MT in 2011 to 20980 USD/MT in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.The classification of carbofuran includes carbofuran granules carbofuran emulsion and carbofuran dry powder, and the proportion of carbofuran granules in 2015 is about 36.5%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2011 to 2015. It is mainly used in China and Asia country.Carbofuran is widely used in agriculture industry, the most proportion of Carbofuran is used in, Pesticide industry and the production proportion in 2015 is about 63.8%. China region is the largest supplier of carbofuran, with a production market share nearly 58.7% in 2015. USA is the second largest supplier of carbofuran, enjoying production market share nearly 37.7% in 2015. China also is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 32.6% in 2015. Following China, USA is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 22.9%. Market competition is intense. FMC Hunan Haili Chemical and Hunan Gofar Fine Chemical are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and key intermediates, with high-end customers; have been formed in the Solid position in the industry.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Carbofuran Market by Types
Carbofuran Market by Applications
This report also splits the market by region:
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Brazil
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- Korea
- ………………
Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13842463
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
Table of Content of Global Carbofuran Market Growth 2019-2024
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.2 Carbofuran Segment by Type
2.3 Carbofuran Consumption by Type
2.4 Carbofuran Segment by Application
2.5 Carbofuran Consumption by Application
3 Global Carbofuran by Players
3.1 Global Carbofuran Sales Market Share by Players
3.2 Global Carbofuran Revenue Market Share by Players
3.4 Global Carbofuran Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
…………………And Continue
Browse Table Of Content(TOC) At – https://www.absolutereports.com/TOC/13842463#TOC
No. of Pages: – 135
Purchase This Report (Price 3660 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13842463
About Absolute Reports:
Absolute Reports is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated towards bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187
Mail id: [email protected]
Our Other report : Global Automotive Powertrain Testing Market 2019 Forecast To 2023 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis
High Performance Pigments Market 2025: Trends and Growth, Segmentation and Key Companies
Automotive Adhesives and Sealants Market 2018 Global Industry Size, Demand, Growth Analysis, Share, Revenue and Forecast 2023
Global Bentonite Market 2019 Report Top-Vendor, Market by End-User Segments Forecasted till 2025
Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Market 2019 Revenue, Key Players, Supply-Demand, Investment Feasibility and Forecast 2024
Feed Phosphate Market Industry Global Market Size, Share, Supply, Demand, Segments and Forecast 2019-2023