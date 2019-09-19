Global Carbomer Market Analysis, Growth, Size, Study, Demand and Forecast 2029-2024

Global “Carbomer Market” report gives comprehensive analysis of current state of the Carbomer industry as well as the competitive landscape, including wide-ranging key players, product scope, type and applications and essential Carbomer market statistics for projecting growth worldwide during years 2019 – 2024.

About Carbomer:

A carbomer is a homopolymer of acrylic acid, which is cross-linked, or bonded, with any of several polyalcohol allyl ethers. Usually appearing as a white powder, the compound is used as a thickener and emulsion stabilizer. Best known for its use in the cosmetic industry, it also has practical applications in medicine and hygiene. Many agencies consider the various types to be perfectly safe, although some of the substances used to neutralize their pH can be problematic.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Carbomer capacity, production, value, price and market share of Carbomer in global market.

Carbomer Market Manufactures:

Lubrizol

Tinci Materials

SNF Floerger

Newman Fine Chemical

Evonik

Sumitomo Seika

Corel

DX Chemical

Maruti Chemicals Carbomer Market Types:

Carbomer 940

Carbomer 980

Carbomer 934

Others Carbomer Market Applications:

Personal Care and Cosmetics Industry

To focus on the key Carbomer manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments. Scope of Report:

The classification of Carbomer includes Carbomer 940, Carbomer 980, Carbomer 934 and others, and the proportion of Carbomer 940 in 2017 is about 38%.

Carbomer is widely used in Pharmaceutical Industry, Personal care and Cosmetics Industry. The most proportion of Carbomer used is for Personal care and Cosmetics Industry, and the proportion is about 54%.

North America is the largest supplier of Carbomer, with a production market share nearly 61% in 2017. China is the second largest supplier of Carbomer, enjoying production market share nearly 17% in 2017.

China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 45% in 2017. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 18%.

The worldwide market for Carbomer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.4% over the next five years, will reach 1400 million US$ in 2024, from 740 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.