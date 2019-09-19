 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Carbomer Market Analysis, Growth, Size, Study, Demand and Forecast 2029-2024

By Joann Wilson on September 19, 2019

Carbomer

Global “Carbomer Market” report gives comprehensive analysis of current state of the Carbomer industry as well as the competitive landscape, including wide-ranging key players, product scope, type and applications and essential Carbomer market statistics for projecting growth worldwide during years 2019 – 2024.

About Carbomer:

A carbomer is a homopolymer of acrylic acid, which is cross-linked, or bonded, with any of several polyalcohol allyl ethers. Usually appearing as a white powder, the compound is used as a thickener and emulsion stabilizer. Best known for its use in the cosmetic industry, it also has practical applications in medicine and hygiene. Many agencies consider the various types to be perfectly safe, although some of the substances used to neutralize their pH can be problematic.

Get a Sample Copy of the report: https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13814130    

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Carbomer capacity, production, value, price and market share of Carbomer in global market.

Carbomer Market Manufactures:

  • Lubrizol
  • Tinci Materials
  • SNF Floerger
  • Newman Fine Chemical
  • Evonik
  • Sumitomo Seika
  • Corel
  • DX Chemical
  • Maruti Chemicals

    Carbomer Market Types:

  • Carbomer 940
  • Carbomer 980
  • Carbomer 934
  • Others

    Carbomer Market Applications:

  • Personal Care and Cosmetics Industry
  • Pharmaceutical Industry

    Inquire or share your questions if any before the purchasing this report @ https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13814130  

    The study objectives are:

    • To analyze and research the global Carbomer capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
    • To focus on the key Carbomer manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
    • To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
    • To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
    • To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

    Scope of Report:

  • The classification of Carbomer includes Carbomer 940, Carbomer 980, Carbomer 934 and others, and the proportion of Carbomer 940 in 2017 is about 38%.
  • Carbomer is widely used in Pharmaceutical Industry, Personal care and Cosmetics Industry. The most proportion of Carbomer used is for Personal care and Cosmetics Industry, and the proportion is about 54%.
  • North America is the largest supplier of Carbomer, with a production market share nearly 61% in 2017. China is the second largest supplier of Carbomer, enjoying production market share nearly 17% in 2017.
  • China is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 45% in 2017. Following China, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 18%.
  • The worldwide market for Carbomer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.4% over the next five years, will reach 1400 million US$ in 2024, from 740 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Carbomer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 119

    Purchase this Report (Price 3480 USD for Single User License): https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13814130

    TOC of Carbomer Market:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Carbomer Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Carbomer Production

    2.2 Carbomer Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2024

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

    2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

    4 Carbomer Production by Regions

    4.1 United States

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Japan

    4.5 Other Regions

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Carbomer Breakdown Dada by Type

    6.2 Global Carbomer Revenue by Type

    6.3 Carbomer Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Carbomer Breakdown Dada by Application

    7.2.1 Global Carbomer Consumption by Application

    7.2.2 Global Carbomer Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

    8 Manufacturers Profiles

    8.1 Company Description

    8.2 Capacity, Production and Value of Carbomer

    8.3 Carbomer Product Description

    Continued..

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +1424 253 0807/ UK +44 203 239 8187

    Email id- [email protected]

    Our other Reports:

    Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR) Market by Regional Production Volume, Consumption Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate to 2024

    Door Systems Market 2019 by Consumption Volume, Average Price, Revenue, Market Share and Trend to 2025

    Architectural Marble Market 2019: Global Industry Share, Size, Share, Demand, Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles, Future Prospects and Forecasts to 2024

    • Published in Press Release

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.