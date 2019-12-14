Global Carbon Fiber Bike Market Report Analysis 2019, Size, Share, Demand, Industry Trends, Competitive Research and Growth to 2024

About Carbon Fiber Bike:

Carbon fiber bike mainly used in high-end racing bikes, the main types of bicycle are road bike, mountain bike, city bike and etc. and as a new material, carbon fiber is mainly used in the frame, fork, wheel set (carbon knife rims) and etc.

Carbon Fiber Bike Market Manufactures:

iant Bicycle

Merida Bike

Battle-FSD

Trek Bike

XDS

Shen Ying Biking

Look Cycle

Marmot Bike

Cube Bike

Colnago

SOLOMO

Kestrel Bicycles

Storck Bicycle

Tyrell Bicycle

De Rosa

DAHON

Pinarello

Canyon

Felt Cycles

Ellsworth Bike

Carbon Fiber Bike Market Types:

Road Bikes

Mountain Bikes

Others Carbon Fiber Bike Market Applications:

Bicycle Racing

Bicycle Touring

Others

Most sales occurred domestically, import and export of each region is not too much. For the great demand of athletes, road bikes are more favored in Europe and North America. In future, it is expected that cost of manufacturing will be lowered; as a result, the major market will change to China and other developing countries.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, carbon fiber bike industry will still be a highly energetic industry. Although sales of carbon fiber bike brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the carbon fiber bike field hastily.

The worldwide market for Carbon Fiber Bike is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.3% over the next five years, will reach 3100 million US$ in 2024, from 2550 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.