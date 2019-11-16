 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Market Size, Share 2019 Comprehensive Analysis by Latest Trends, Industry Development, Competitive Strategy Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 16, 2019

Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment

GlobalCarbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Market report 2019 basically focuses on market size, share, revenue, industry growth rate, trends and forecast. Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment market report provides basic overview of company profile, top key players, geography, gross-margin, and import/export data.

List of Top Key Players in the Global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Market:

  • Hexcel
  • SGL Group
  • TEIJIN
  • Toray Industries
  • Cytec Solvay Group
  • DowAksa
  • Kemrock Industries and Exports
  • Nippon Graphite Fiber
  • Taekwang Industrial
  • Weihei Tuozhan Fiber
  • ZOLTEK Carbon Fiber
  • Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber

    About Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Market:

  • The high-strength, high modulus (stiffness) and light-weight properties of carbon fiber have taken sporting goods to the next level of performance. Golf shafts, racquets, skis, snowboards, hockey sticks, fishing rods, bats, and bicycles have all been advanced through carbon fiber reinforcements and the opportunities to further improve sporting good applications are boundless. The reason for using carbon fiber for sporting good applications is not only its light-weight and durable properties, but also the freedom it provides when designing highly-specific applications. The precise feeling and shape of a piece of equipment, which is critical to its performance, are easily achieved when working with carbon fiber materials.
  • Carbon fibersÂ are highly preferred for the manufacture ofÂ sports equipmentÂ like rackets and sports sticks, majorly due to their exceptional properties such as light weight, improved resistance, high strength to weight ratio, and stiffness. Â With the increasing demand for advanced sports equipment, the requirement for carbon fibers to produce such advanced equipment is increasing substantially. Carbon fibers possess properties like fiber yield, consistent sizing content, and processing characteristics like low fuzz or even tow spreadability, which make them suitable for applications in the sports industry. Also, by using carbon fibers, the sports equipment manufacturers can control the tensile strength and the tensile modulus of the high-performance equipment.
  • North America accounted for over 35.0% of the revenue share in 2015 owing to high technological advancement leading to increasing use of composites for various sports equipment such as polo sticks and lacrosse sticks. Growing demand for artificial turf for American football, basketball courts, and golf is expected to drive growth over the forecast period.
  • Europe demand for sports composites was valued at over USD 900 million in 2015. The region is driven by the presence of a large number of sports composites manufacturers, thus increasing the widespread availability of the product at a competitive price. In addition, increasing adoption of hockey and tennis in European countries such as Germany and France is expected to drive growth over the forecast period.
  • In 2019, the market size of Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment. This report studies the global market size of Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
  • This study presents the Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
  • For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

    Global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Market Report Segment by Types:

  • PAN-Based
  • Pitch-Based
  • Others

    Global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • Sports Sticks
  • Rackets
  • Skis and Snowboards
  • Others

    Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

    Detailed TOC of Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Market Report 2019-2025:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Market Size

    2.2 Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Production by Regions

    4.1 North America

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Southeast Asia

    4.5 India

    5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

    5.1 Global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Market Size by Type

    5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Production by Type

    6.2 Global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Revenue by Type

    6.3 Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Carbon Fiber in Sports Equipment Breakdown Data by Application

    Continued……

    For Detailed TOC – https://www.industryresearch.co/TOC/14483124#TOC

     

