Global Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market Subdivision, Forthcoming Developments, Growth Challenges, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast 2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Carbon Offset/Carbon Credit Trading Service Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players.

Carbon offsets are measured in metric tons of carbon dioxide-equivalent (CO2e) and may represent six primary categories of greenhouse gases: carbon dioxide (CO2), methane (CH4), nitrous oxide (N2O), perfluorocarbons (PFCs), hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs), and sulfur hexafluoride (SF6). One carbon offset represents the reduction of one metric ton of carbon dioxide or its equivalent in other greenhouse gases.

There are two markets for carbon offsets. In the larger, compliance market, companies, governments, or other entities buy carbon offsets in order to comply with caps on the total amount of carbon dioxide they are allowed to emit. This market exists in order to achieve compliance with obligations of the Kyoto Protocol, and of liable entities under the EU Emission Trading Scheme.

In the much smaller, voluntary market, individuals, companies, or governments purchase carbon offsets to mitigate their own greenhouse gas emissions from transportation, electricity use, and other sources. For example, an individual might purchase carbon offsets to compensate for the greenhouse gas emissions caused by personal air travel. Many companies offer carbon offsets as an up-sell during the sales process so that customers can mitigate the emissions related with their product or service purchase (such as offsetting emissions related to a vacation flight, car rental, hotel stay, consumer good, etc.).

In the report, we mainly discuss the global voluntary carbon market. Since voluntary carbons projects are located around the world, the reports data is mainly based on the actual customer location. In 2017, the global voluntary carbon market is led by Europe. USA is the second-largest region-wise market.

Frankly speaking, people hope to build a low-carbon society. Many companies are carrying out these actions. However, excluding the EU market, due to various factors, developing countries and some developed countries are not willing to bear this responsibility. Companies are not willing to bear high costs unless enforced. For many regions, the compliance market is just an ideal. While total voluntary offset emissions reductions remain small compared to whatâs needed to combat climate change globally, actions on the voluntary markets have a ripple effect into compliance markets. Despite the comparatively small volume, voluntary offsets have an outsized impact on compliance markets and on emissions reductions activities in general.

The volume of offsets sold represents total voluntary market activity (and by extension, market health). Yet on the primary market, volumes sold are also indicative of climate impact as well. For example, if many offsets are sold, more project developers may be interested in entering the market, thus driving up global emissions reductions. Lower volumes sold mean that sellers couldnât find enough buyers, which may result in some project developers discontinuing their projects. Some buyers are simply looking for the lowest cost way to reduce emissions, and care little about the type of project they support.

