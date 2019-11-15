Global Cardiac Rehabilitation Device Market 2019 Share, Size, Growth Rate by Market Current Strategy, Top Most Players, and Regional Segmentation by Forecast to 2025

Cardiac rehabilitation devices are used to improve the health of patients diagnosed with various heart conditions such as any cardiovascular disease, congestive heart failure, and also in patients who have undergone any heart surgery, such as angioplasty or bypass surgery. Cardiac rehabilitation can improve the quality of life by reducing cardiac symptoms, providing benefits such as long-term survival, weight loss, improved cholesterol levels, blood pressure, lower blood sugar levels, and reduced stress levels.The global Cardiac Rehabilitation Device market was 1400 million US$ in 2018 and is expected to 2590 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% between 2019 and 2025.

Core Health & Fitness

OMRON Corporation

Ball Dynamics International

Philips

Amer Sports Smiths Group

Honeywell International

LifeWatch AG

Patterson Companies

Halma Plc

Regions covered in the Cardiac Rehabilitation Device Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa. Cardiac Rehabilitation Device Market by Applications:

Hospitals

Other Healthcare Centers Cardiac Rehabilitation Device Market by Types:

Ellipticals

Stabilization ball

Stationary ball

Treadmill

Heart rate monitor

Blood pressure monitor

Rovers