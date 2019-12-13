 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Carminic Acid Market 2020: Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Summary

  • Textile chemicals are class of specialty chemicals and comprise chemicals and intermediates that are used in various stages of textile processing such as preparation, dyeing, printing and finishing. These are often used to enhance or impart desired properties and color to the fabrics during the manufacturing process. Mainly refers to dyes and textile auxiliaries, textile chemicals is crucial to the upgrade and value improvement of textiles. Textile chemicals not only make textile products more functional and more contemporary, but also reform the dyeing and finishing process, so that the textiles product become more and more gentrification and green.
  Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
    Key Companies

  • Transfar
  • Archroma
  • Huntsman
  • CHT/Bezema
  • Dymatic Chemicals
  • Lonsen
  • Rudolf GmbH
  • Zschimmer & Schwarz
  • NICCA
  • Pulcra
  • Lanxess
  • Tanatex Chemicals
  • Zhejiang Runtu
  • Matsumoto Yushi Seiyaku
  • Akzo Nobel
  • Bozzetto Group
  • Solvay
  • Total
  • Wacker
  • Zhangjiagang Duplus Chemical
  • Dr.Petry
  • Takemoto
  • Sumitomo
  • Tianjing Textile Auxiliaries
  • Sino Surfactant
  • Taiyang
  • Nantong Donghui
  • E-microchem

    Textile Chemicals Market Segmentation

    Market by Application

  • Home Furnishing
  • Apparel
  • Technical Textiles
  • Others

  • Market by Type

  • Pretreatment Auxiliaries
  • Printing Auxiliaries
  • Finishing Auxiliaries

    By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

