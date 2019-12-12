Global Carnation Market 2019: Size, Development, Manufactures, Growth, Key Factors and Forecast- 2024

Global “Carnation Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Carnation market size.

About Carnation:

Dianthus caryophyllus, carnation or clove pink, is a species of Dianthus. It is probably native to the Mediterranean region but its exact range is unknown due to extensive cultivation for the last 2,000 years.

Top Key Players of Carnation Market:

China

The Netherlands

Italy

Spain

Colombia

Kenya

Poland

Standard Carnation

Miniature Carnation Major Applications covered in the Carnation Market report are:

Domestic Field

Business Field Scope of Carnation Market:

As an excellent Carnation varieties, welcomed around the world, but because flowering is too short, the market Applications is very narrow, but with the continuous development of preservation techniques, Carnation gradually being accepted by the market.

Meanwhile, the entire world continues to expand acreage, Carnation supply on the market gradually increased, thus causing prices declined in recent years, helping to promote the marketing of the species.

From the current point of view, China has a long history of Carnation cultivation, while China has large plant acreage, high proportion of the number of cut flowers. This market should be further developed in the future.

Currently, the SouthAmerica Carnation occupy the absolute position, but the next few years there will be some change in the situation, his market will gradually be swallowed by other countries, especially Africa and the Europe.

Currently, although the Carnation market is fire, but because they need high technology to storage and transport, meanwhile with high inspection standards, if cannot supported by the facilities, research do not recommended for new manufacturers to enter the field.

The worldwide market for Carnation is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 2950 million US$ in 2024, from 2470 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.