Global Carotid Stents Market 2019- Development, Size, Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Global "Carotid Stents Market" 2019 to 2024

Carotid artery stenting is a procedure used to open a narrowed carotid artery in the heart. It involves placing a small, expandable or non-expandable tube called stent in the artery. The carotid artery stenting (CAS) procedure is also known as carotid angioplasty. Stenting helps in preventing a stroke in the long term, whereas it increases the risk of stroke and death in the short term. Carotid artery stenting is an optional procedure, which can be used if a patient has more than 60% to 70% narrowing and has low risk of serious problems from stenting. Carotid stents are available in different sizes and shapes in order to be used for patients with major heart problems. Carotid stents also feature few characteristics which makes these more useful devices for a heart surgeon. Characteristics such as visibility of stents under X-ray, scaffolding design for more effective drug elution and easier deliverability, and conformity of the stent struts to the vessel walls increase the safety and efficacy of these devices. However, new developments in stents technology are paving the way for earlier diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease..

Carotid Stents Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Abbott

Boston Scientific

Medtronic

Terumo

Balton

InspireMD

Optimed

W. L. Gore & Associates and many more. Carotid Stents Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Carotid Stents Market can be Split into:

Balloon Expandable Stents

Self-Expanding Stents. By Applications, the Carotid Stents Market can be Split into:

Ambulatory Surgical Units

Hospitals

Clinics