Global Carpet Floor Mats Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

Carpet Floor Mats is general designation for Carpet and Floor Mats.Carpet is a textile floor covering consisting of an upper layer of pile attached to a backing. The pile is generally either made from wool or fibers such as polypropylene, nylon or polyester and usually consists of twisted tufts which are often heat-treated to maintain their structure.Floor mats is a generic term for a piece of fabric or flat material, generally placed on a floor or other flat surface, which serves a range of purposes
As for carpet and floor mats, due to the difference of raw material, product patterns as well as functions, there are various carpet and flooring mats supplied in the market. Carpet and flooring mats are widely used in residential places, offices, vehicles and so on.It is estimated that global consumption of floor mats will reach to 932.8 million square meters in 2015 from 643.8 million square meters in 2010. With economy recovery and gradually improved life quality, demand of floor mats will keep increasing with an average growth rate of 6.88 % in the coming five years.
Product homogenization has become a key point which hinders the carpet and floor mats industriesâ healthy development. Carpet and mats manufacturers should be dedicated to technology innovation and providing novel products to cater for customersâ demand.
According to different raw materials, carpet and floor mats can be divided into rubber types, nylon types, leather types, textile types and so on. Each type has its own characteristics and functions. Consumers can choose them according to their specific demand.
We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, since competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.
