Global Cartridge Valve Market Segmentation along with Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies, Factors Contributing to Growth and Forecast 2023

Global Cartridge Valve Market 2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Cartridge Valve Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Industrial Cartridge valve is a control valve which can control stopping and opening of liquidâs circulating line. It generally components of valve core, valve cover, a spring and a sealing ring. According to the installation, it can be divided into two kinds, slip-in cartridge valve and screw-in cartridge valve.

These cartridge valves are a compact design that can be used in hydraulic manifold systems for many types of industrial and mobile machinery. These products are ideal for applications which require high flow rates and leak-free control.

In 2016, the global cartridge valve consumption market is led by Europe and North America is the second-largest region-wise market. At present, the major manufacturers of cartridge valve are concentrated in HydraForce, Sun, Parker and Bosch-Rexroth. HydraForce sale is the world leader, holding 16.22% sale market share in 2016.

Cartridge valve downstream is wide and the main application fields are construction machinery, material handling equipment and agricultural machinery. Globally, the cartridge valve consumption market is mainly driven by growing demand for construction machinery. Construction machinery accounts for nearly 50% of total downstream consumption of cartridge valve in global.

According to the installation, it can be divided into two kinds, slip-in cartridge valve and screw-in cartridge valve. Screw-in cartridge valve is the main product, capturing about 87.93% of global consumption of cartridge valve in 2016.

