Global Cassava Starch Market 2019-2025 | Latest Trends of Leading Companies, Industry Data, Product Specification and Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on December 2, 2019

Cassava Starch

Global “Cassava Starch Market” report 2019 helps to provide market status based on product type, applications, and regions. Cassava Starch market report employs the SWOT analysis technique for the valuation of the development of the most remarkable Key players. It provides market size (value and volume), market share, growth rate by types, applications, and combines both qualitative and quantitative methods to make micro and macro forecasts in different regions or countries.

Top Key Players of Global Cassava Starch Market Are:

  • SPAC Starch Product India
  • Vaighai Agro Products
  • Matna Foods
  • Thai German Processing
  • Psaltry International
  • TAPIOCA VIETNAM
  • Lentus Foods
  • Keng Seng

    About Cassava Starch Market:

  • Cassava starch is produced primarily from the wet milling of fresh cassava roots and it is also produced from dry cassava chips. Starch is the major component of cassava which is present in large amounts which have 25% of starch content that is obtained from mature and good quality cassava roots. Around 60% of cassava starch is obtained from the dry cassava chips and around 10% of dry pulp is also available from the 100 kg of cassava roots. Cassava starch has many beneficial properties which include paste clarity, high viscosity, and freeze-thaw stability which is generally needed for industrial purposes. Cassava starch is non-gluten, non-GMO (genetically modified organisms) and non-allergenic ingredient. Cassava starch is gluten-free which is highly preferred by consumers that are gluten intolerant. Cassava starch is also known as tapioca flour or tapioca starch. Cassava starch is mainly used in sweetened as well as in unsweetened bakery products. Cassava starch is majorly used in the manufacturing of monosodium glutamate (MSG) in various Latin American countries. Cassava starch is mostly preferred in various bakery products and confectioneries than any other starches.
  • Growing demand for cassava starch as a stabilizing and binding gent in various food products is a major factor driving the global cassava starch market worldwide. Manufacturers are offering innovative cassava starch-based products to the customers in order to remain in the competition in the market. Dried cassava roots extraction is used for feeding and lactating livestock. Cassava starch is also used for the application such as bakery products, confectioneries, jams and jellies, monosodium glutamate, caramel, and others. Cassava starch is a good source of minerals such as calcium, manganese, phosphorus, iron and others. Hence, the global cassava starch market is expected to represent a significant growth over the forecast period.
  • In 2019, the market size of Cassava Starch is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cassava Starch. This report studies the global market size of Cassava Starch, especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
  • This study presents the Cassava Starch sales volume, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (sales, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
  • For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.

    In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Cassava Starch:

    • History Year: 2014 – 2018
    • Base Year: 2018
    • Estimated Year: 2019
    • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Cassava Starch in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

    Cassava Starch Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Types:

  • Unmodified Or Native Starch
  • Modifies Starch
  • Sweeteners

    Cassava Starch Market Segmentation, On the Basis of Applications:

  • Industrial
  • Food And Beverages
  • Animal Feed

    The Report Can Answer the Following Questions:

    • What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Cassava Starch?
    • Who are the global key manufacturers of Cassava Starch Industry How being their operating situation (capacity, production, price, cost, gross and revenue)?
    • What are the types and applications of Cassava Starch What being the market share of each type and application?
    • What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Cassava Starch What being the manufacturing process of Cassava Starch?
    • What will the Cassava Starch market size and the growth rate be in 2025?
    • What are the key factors driving the global Cassava Starch industry?

    Geographical Segmentation:

    Cassava Starch Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Cassava Starch Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Cassava Starch Market Size

    2.2 Cassava Starch Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for Cassava Starch Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 Cassava Starch Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 Cassava Starch Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 Cassava Starch Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Cassava Starch Production by Regions

    4.1 North America

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Southeast Asia

    4.5 India

    5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

    5.1 Global Cassava Starch Market Size by Type

    5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Cassava Starch Production by Type

    6.2 Global Cassava Starch Revenue by Type

    6.3 Cassava Starch Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Cassava Starch Breakdown Data by Application

    Continued……

