Global Cassava Starch Market 2019-2025 | Latest Trends of Leading Companies, Industry Data, Product Specification and Forecast to 2025

Global "Cassava Starch Market" report 2019 helps to provide market status based on product type, applications, and regions.

Cassava starch is produced primarily from the wet milling of fresh cassava roots and it is also produced from dry cassava chips. Starch is the major component of cassava which is present in large amounts which have 25% of starch content that is obtained from mature and good quality cassava roots. Around 60% of cassava starch is obtained from the dry cassava chips and around 10% of dry pulp is also available from the 100 kg of cassava roots. Cassava starch has many beneficial properties which include paste clarity, high viscosity, and freeze-thaw stability which is generally needed for industrial purposes. Cassava starch is non-gluten, non-GMO (genetically modified organisms) and non-allergenic ingredient. Cassava starch is gluten-free which is highly preferred by consumers that are gluten intolerant. Cassava starch is also known as tapioca flour or tapioca starch. Cassava starch is mainly used in sweetened as well as in unsweetened bakery products. Cassava starch is majorly used in the manufacturing of monosodium glutamate (MSG) in various Latin American countries. Cassava starch is mostly preferred in various bakery products and confectioneries than any other starches.

Growing demand for cassava starch as a stabilizing and binding gent in various food products is a major factor driving the global cassava starch market worldwide. Manufacturers are offering innovative cassava starch-based products to the customers in order to remain in the competition in the market. Dried cassava roots extraction is used for feeding and lactating livestock. Cassava starch is also used for the application such as bakery products, confectioneries, jams and jellies, monosodium glutamate, caramel, and others. Cassava starch is a good source of minerals such as calcium, manganese, phosphorus, iron and others. Hence, the global cassava starch market is expected to represent a significant growth over the forecast period.

