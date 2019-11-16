Global Catechin Market Analysis, Dynamics, Forecast and Supply Demand 2020-2024

Catechins are a type of flavanoid found in certain kinds of tea, fruit, chocolate and wine. They are associated with a variety of health benefits, including the maintenance of cardiovascular health, the reduction of cancer risk and weight loss.

Summary

Catechinis a flavan-3-ol, a type of natural phenol and antioxidant. Catechins are a type of flavanoid found in certain kinds of tea, fruit, chocolate and wine. They are associated with a variety of health benefits, including the maintenance of cardiovascular health, the reduction of cancer risk and weight loss. Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), present in green tea, is the catechin responsible for enhanced weight loss.

Taiyo Green Power

DSM

TEAREVO

Hunan Sunfull Bio-tech

InfrÃ©

Hunan Nutramax

Guangdong Yilong Industry Group

Hangzhou Qinyuan Natural Plant High-tech

Shanghai Novanat Bioresources

Chengdu Wagott Bio-Tech Catechin Market Segmentation Market by Application

Beverage

Dietary Supplements

Daily Chemicals

Others

Market by Type

Catechin 70%-80%

EGCG(>94%)

Others By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]