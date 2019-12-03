Global Cationic Conditioning Polymers Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

Conditioning polymers help hair and skin look and feel better by improving the physical condition of these surfaces. Hair conditioners are intended primarily to make wet hair easier to detangle and comb and to make dry hair smoother, shinier, and more manageable. Skin conditioners primarily moisturize, while providing protection from the drying effects of the sun, wind, and contact with harsh detergents.

The common cationic polymers used as conditioners in hair and skin care applications are based on guar gum, cellulose, proteins, polypetides, chitosan, lanolin, starches, sugars and amino silicones. However, most of products are based on cellulose quaternary ammonium salts. Also, guar gum polymer derivates are playing an increasingly important role on the market, especially in the past decade. In 2017, Cationic Guar Conditioning Polymers is estimated to take 34.82% of the market while share of Cationic Cellulose Conditioning Polymers is estimated to be 55.26%.

Inolex

BASF

Evonik

Solvay

Lubrizol

AkzoNobel

Dow

Ashland

Kao

KCI

Clariant

Stepan Company

TINCI

Cationic Conditioning Polymers Market by Types

Cationic Guar Conditioning Polymers

Cationic Cellulose Conditioning Polymers

Others Cationic Conditioning Polymers Market by Applications

Skin Care

Hair Conditioners/Shampoos