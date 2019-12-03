 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Cationic Conditioning Polymers Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 3, 2019

Cationic Conditioning Polymers

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Cationic Conditioning Polymers Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Cationic Conditioning Polymers Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Conditioning polymers help hair and skin look and feel better by improving the physical condition of these surfaces. Hair conditioners are intended primarily to make wet hair easier to detangle and comb and to make dry hair smoother, shinier, and more manageable. Skin conditioners primarily moisturize, while providing protection from the drying effects of the sun, wind, and contact with harsh detergents.
The common cationic polymers used as conditioners in hair and skin care applications are based on guar gum, cellulose, proteins, polypetides, chitosan, lanolin, starches, sugars and amino silicones. However, most of products are based on cellulose quaternary ammonium salts. Also, guar gum polymer derivates are playing an increasingly important role on the market, especially in the past decade. In 2017, Cationic Guar Conditioning Polymers is estimated to take 34.82% of the market while share of Cationic Cellulose Conditioning Polymers is estimated to be 55.26%.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Inolex

  • BASF
  • Evonik
  • Solvay
  • Lubrizol
  • AkzoNobel
  • Dow
  • Ashland
  • Kao
  • KCI
  • Clariant
  • Stepan Company
  • TINCI
  • Guangzhou DX Chemical

    Cationic Conditioning Polymers Market by Types

  • Cationic Guar Conditioning Polymers
  • Cationic Cellulose Conditioning Polymers
  • Others

    Cationic Conditioning Polymers Market by Applications

  • Skin Care
  • Hair Conditioners/Shampoos
  • Others

    This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.,

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Research objectives

    To study and analyze the global Cationic Conditioning Polymers consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

    To understand the structure of Cationic Conditioning Polymers market by identifying its various subsegments.

    Focuses on the key global Cationic Conditioning Polymers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

    To analyze the Cationic Conditioning Polymers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

    To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

    To project the consumption of Cationic Conditioning Polymers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

    To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

    To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

    No. of pages: 164

