Global Caustic Soda Market 2019 Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends, Outlook -2023

By Joann Wilson on November 16, 2019

Caustic Soda

Global “Caustic Soda Market”2024 Research Report provide in-depth study of the present state of the Industry. Initially, the report shows a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, types and industry chain structure. The Caustic Soda Market study is provided for the worldwide market including growth history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions development status.

Sodium hydroxide is also known as caustic soda, caustic, and lye. Anhydrous (100%, solid) caustic soda has a chemical formula of NaOH and a molecular weight of 40.00.
First, the caustic soda industry concentration is not high; there are more than two hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products are mainly from America and Western Europe.
Worldwide, giant manufactures are mainly distributed in America, Europe and China. America caustic soda industry mainly concentrate in several manufacturers, like Dow (now Olin), Axiall and OxyChem, both have perfect products. As to Germany, the Covestro is a local leader. In China, the manufacturers focus in Shandong, Jiangsu, Hebei and Zhejiang province.
Second, many company have several plants, usually close to raw material market. There are international companies who set up factories in China too, such as Asahi Kasei set their plant in Anhui province. Some companies usually take a joint venture enter into the aim market, like LG who take their advantage merge with Tianjin Bohai Chemical Industry, whom key market is in China.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

  • Dow Chemical
  • OxyChem
  • Axiall
  • Olin Corporation
  • Formosa Plastics Corporation
  • Tosoh
  • Inovyn
  • Asahi Glass
  • Covestro
  • Shin-Etsu Chemical
  • AkzoNobel
  • Hanwha Chemical
  • Solvay
  • LG Chemical
  • Tokuyama Corp
  • SABIC
  • Kemira
  • Basf
  • Aditya Birla Chemicals
  • GACL
  • Joint Stock Company Kaustik
  • Sanmar Group
  • Unipar Carbocloro
  • Braskem
  • Kem One
  • Vinnolit
  • Evonik
  • VESTOLIT
  • Tessenderlo Group
  • Ercros
  • ChemChina
  • Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical
  • Xinjiang Tianye
  • Shaanxi Beiyuan Group
  • Shandong Jinling
  • SP Chemical(Taixing)
  • Shanghai Chlor-alkali
  • Shandong Haili Chemical
  • Shandong Huatai Group
  • Nantong Jiangshan Agrochemical & Chemicals

    Caustic Soda Market by Types

  • Liquid Caustic Soda
  • Solid Caustic Soda
  • Caustic Soda Flake
  • Caustic Soda Particle

    Caustic Soda Market by Applications

  • Pulp and Paper
  • Textiles
  • Soap and Detergents
  • Bleach Manufacturing
  • Petroleum Products
  • Aluminum Production
  • Chemical Processing

    This report also splits the market by region:

    • United States
    • Canada
    • Mexico
    • Brazil
    • APAC
    • China
    • Japan
    • Korea
    • ………………

    Table of Content (TOC) Global Caustic Soda Market Growth 2019-2024

    1 Scope of the Report

    1.1 Market Introduction

    1.2 Research Objectives

    1.3 Years Considered

    1.4 Market Research Methodology

    1.5 Economic Indicators

    1.6 Currency Considered

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 World Market Overview

    2.2 Caustic Soda Segment by Type

    2.3 Caustic Soda Consumption by Type

    2.4 Caustic Soda Segment by Application

    2.5 Caustic Soda Consumption by Application

    3 Global Caustic Soda by Players

    3.1 Global Caustic Soda Sales Market Share by Players

    3.2 Global Caustic Soda Revenue Market Share by Players

    3.4 Global Caustic Soda Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

    3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

    …………………And Continue

    Purchase This Report (Price 3660 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13817619   

