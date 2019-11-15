Global Caustic Soda Prills 99% Market Dynamics, Comprehensive Analysis, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2019-2023

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Caustic Soda Prills 99% Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Caustic Soda Prills 99% Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

Caustic soda prills are solid small fused white pearls, color- and odorless and very hygroscopic. It is very soluble in water and dissolves very rapidly to caustic soda solution liberating a lot of heat; in methanol and ethanol it is well soluble. Caustic soda prills and caustic soda solutions thereof are very corrosive to many materials and have to be handled with great care.In 2017, the global sale volume of Caustic soda prills 99%is about 1336673 MT, and is anticipated to reach 1739617 MT in 2023. China is the dominate consumer in Caustic Soda prills 99% industry. The sales volume of Europe was 326734 MT in 2016, occupied about 25.79% of the total amount. Europe is the second one, with the sales volume of 283913 MT, and the sales market share of 22.41% in 2016.Caustic Soda prills 99% have two types, such as caustic soda microprills and caustic soda pearl, etc. Among them, f caustic soda pearl are even widely used type, food grade occupied about 74.27% market share in 2016, and austic soda microprills has the market share of 25.73%.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Solvay

Befar Group

Tianjin Yuanlong Chemical

AkzoNobel

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Tosoh

Ineos Chlor

Asahi Glass

Tokuyama Corp

Tianjin Chengyuan Chemical

Arabian Alkali Company SODA

JSC Kaustik

Gacl Caustic Soda Prills 99% Market by Types

Caustic Soda Microprills

Caustic Soda Pearl Caustic Soda Prills 99% Market by Applications

Pulp & Paper

Aluminum Metal

Chemical and Petroleum Products

Soaps and Detergents