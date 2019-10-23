Global Celiac Drugs Market Size 2019  Industry Growth Rate Analysis, Share, Market Price, Revenue, and Forecast to 2025

Global “Celiac Drugs Market” report 2019 provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the present Celiac Drugs market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.

About Celiac Drugs Market:

Celiac disease, also known as celiac sprue or gluten-sensitive enteropathy, is a genetic autoimmune disorder caused due to the bodys inability to process gluten that causes damage to the small intestine. Gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley, and rye, can damage the lining of the small intestine which makes it difficult for the body to absorb nutrients such as iron, fat, calcium, and folate. The immune system mistakes substances inside gluten to be a threat to the body and attacks them, in turn, causing damage to the bowel surface and hampering the bodys ability to absorb nutrition. Digestion problems, dermatitis herpetiformis, abdominal pain, weight loss, musculoskeletal problems, aphthous ulcers, iron deficiency, stunted growth, tingling sensation in the leg, and missed menstrual cycles are some of the symptoms of celiac disease. The disease can lead to various complications and health problems such as miscarriage or infertility, intestinal cancer, osteoporosis, seizures, gall bladder malfunction, neurological manifestation of the disease, stunted growth in children, and birth defects. Celiac disease can also lead to various autoimmune diseases such as lupus, thyroid disease, Sjögren’s syndrome, type 1 diabetes, and rheumatoid arthritis. It is difficult to diagnose celiac disease in the initial stages as its symptoms are similar to those of other diseases. Various sensitive and selective blood tests such as anti-tissue transglutaminase antibodies with or without IgA level and IgA anti-endomysial antibodies are used to screen the disease.

North America dominates the global market for celiac drugs due to rising incidence of celiac disease and lack of treatment options in the region. Asia is expected to show high growth rates in the next five years in global celiac drugs market, with China and India being the fastest growing markets in the Asia-Pacific region. The key driving forces for the celiac drugs market in developing countries are the large pool of patients, increasing awareness about the disease, and rising government funding in the region.

In 2019, the market size of Celiac Drugs is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Celiac Drugs.

Global Celiac Drugs Market Covers the Manufacturers:

ADMA Biologics

Amgen

Anthera Pharmaceuticals

Bayer

Biogen

BioLineRx

Biotest

Bristol-Myers Squibb

In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Celiac Drugs:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Celiac Drugs Market Report Segment by Types:

First Line Of Treatment

Second Line Of Treatment

Celiac Drugs Market Report Segmented by Application:

Men

Women

Children

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Celiac Drugs in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

