Global Cellular Concrete Market Size, Share 2019-2025 | Outlook by Industry Status, Future Opportunities, Production, Consumption and Forecast

Global “Cellular Concrete Market” 2019 – 2025 report includes an in-depth analysis of the global Cellular Concrete market for the present as well as forecast period. The report encompasses the competition landscape entailing share analysis of the key players in the Cellular Concrete market based on their revenues and other significant factors. Further, it covers the several developments made by the prominent players of the Cellular Concrete market.

About Cellular Concrete Market:

Cellular concrete is a lightweight construction material made of Portland cement, water, foaming agent, and compressed air. It is also known by other names, such as, aerated concrete, air-cured lightweight concrete, Autoclaved Cellular Concrete (AAC), and cellular light weight concrete.

Cellular concrete is economical and provides high fluidity, high strength, fire resistivity, mold resistance, and increased durability. These specific properties enable it to provide superior performance and more cost-efficient construction than conventional materials. The cellular concrete market has been segmented based on application and end-user industry. In 2016, based on application, building blocks, slabs, and arches accounted for the largest share. Cellular concrete is also widely used in the insulation of pipelines, construction of roads, bridges, tunnels, and others. Besides, it is ideally suited for filling voids, owing to its low cost, high fluidity, and ability of volumetric expansion.

In 2019, the market size of Cellular Concrete is 380 million US$ and it will reach 570 million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cellular Concrete. Global Cellular Concrete Market Covers the Manufacturers:

H+H International A/S

Saint Gobain

Xella Group

Cellucrete

Cematrix

In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Cellular Concrete:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Cellular Concrete Market Report Segment by Types:

Gravel

Sand

Fly Ash

Foaming Agents

Cellular Concrete Market Report Segmented by Application:

Building materials

Road sub-bases

Concrete Pipes

Void Filling

Roof insulation

Bridge Abutment

Others

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Cellular Concrete in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

