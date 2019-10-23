Global Cemented Carbide Market 2019-2025 | Top Companies, Industry Status, Development and Forecast till 2025

Global "Cemented Carbide Market" report 2019 provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the present Cemented Carbide market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market.

About Cemented Carbide Market:

Cemented carbide is a hard material used extensively as cutting tool material, as well as other industrial applications. It consists of fine particles of carbide cemented into a composite by a binder metal. Cemented carbides commonly use tungsten carbide, titanium carbide, or tantalum carbide as the aggregate.

In 2019, the market size of Cemented Carbide is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cemented Carbide.

Global Cemented Carbide Market Covers the Manufacturers:

Sandvik

Xiamen Tungsten

China Minmetals Corporation

Element Six

Jiangxi Yaosheng

GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten

Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten Co

Plansee (GTP)

In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Cemented Carbide:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Cemented Carbide Market Report Segment by Types:

Tungsten Carbide (WC)

Titanium Carbide (TiC)

Tantalum Carbide (TaC)

Cemented Carbide Market Report Segmented by Application:

Machine Tools & Components

Cutting Tools

Dies & Punches

Others (Abrasive Products, etc.)

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Cemented Carbide in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Cemented Carbide Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Cemented Carbide Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.5 Market by Application

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Cemented Carbide Market Size

2.2 Cemented Carbide Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.4 Key Trends for Cemented Carbide Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Cemented Carbide Production by Manufacturers

3.2 Cemented Carbide Revenue by Manufacturers

3.3 Cemented Carbide Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Cemented Carbide Production by Regions

4.1 North America

4.2 Europe

4.3 China

4.4 Southeast Asia

4.5 India

5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

5.1 Global Cemented Carbide Market Size by Type

5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Cemented Carbide Production by Type

6.2 Global Cemented Carbide Revenue by Type

6.3 Cemented Carbide Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Cemented Carbide Breakdown Data by Application

Continued……

