Global Cemented Carbide Market 2019-2025 | Top Companies, Industry Status, Development and Forecast till 2025

By Joann Wilson on October 23, 2019

Cemented

Global “Cemented Carbide Market” report 2019 provides a complete analysis of the market which bring out the complete understandings of the industry, the report aims to deliver an opportunity for companies to recognize the present Cemented Carbide market situation, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture investors in understanding the businesses well and take good decisions.

About Cemented Carbide Market:

  • Cemented carbide is a hard material used extensively as cutting tool material, as well as other industrial applications. It consists of fine particles of carbide cemented into a composite by a binder metal. Cemented carbides commonly use tungsten carbide, titanium carbide, or tantalum carbide as the aggregate.
  • In 2019, the market size of Cemented Carbide is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.
  • In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Cemented Carbide.

    • Global Cemented Carbide Market Covers the Manufacturers:

  • Sandvik
  • Xiamen Tungsten
  • China Minmetals Corporation
  • Element Six
  • Jiangxi Yaosheng
  • GuangDong XiangLu Tungsten
  • Chongyi Zhangyyuan Tungsten Co
  • Plansee (GTP)

    • In this study, The Years Considered to Estimate the Market Size of Cemented Carbide:

    • History Year: 2014 – 2018
    • Base Year: 2018
    • Estimated Year: 2019
    • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

    Cemented Carbide Market Report Segment by Types:

  • Tungsten Carbide (WC)
  • Titanium Carbide (TiC)
  • Tantalum Carbide (TaC)

  • Cemented Carbide Market Report Segmented by Application:

  • Machine Tools & Components
  • Cutting Tools
  • Dies & Punches
  • Others (Abrasive Products, etc.)

  • Geographical Segmentation:

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Cemented Carbide in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

    Cemented Carbide Market Report Contains Following Points in TOC:

    1 Study Coverage

    1.1 Cemented Carbide Product

    1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

    1.4 Market by Type

    1.5 Market by Application

    2 Executive Summary

    2.1 Global Cemented Carbide Market Size

    2.2 Cemented Carbide Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

    2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

    2.4 Key Trends for Cemented Carbide Markets & Products

    3 Market Size by Manufacturers

    3.1 Cemented Carbide Production by Manufacturers

    3.2 Cemented Carbide Revenue by Manufacturers

    3.3 Cemented Carbide Price by Manufacturers

    3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Cemented Carbide Production by Regions

    4.1 North America

    4.2 Europe

    4.3 China

    4.4 Southeast Asia

    4.5 India

    5 Breakdown Data by Type and Applications

    5.1 Global Cemented Carbide Market Size by Type

    5.2 Global Market Size by Applications

    6 Market Size by Type

    6.1 Global Cemented Carbide Production by Type

    6.2 Global Cemented Carbide Revenue by Type

    6.3 Cemented Carbide Price by Type

    7 Market Size by Application

    7.1 Overview

    7.2 Global Cemented Carbide Breakdown Data by Application

    Continued……

