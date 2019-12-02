Global Central Venous Catheters Market 2020: Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2026

growing demand for Central Venous Catheters market is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period 2019-2025.

Summary

A central venous catheter, also called a central line, is a long, thin, flexible tube used to give medicines, fluids, nutrients, or blood products over a long period of time, usually several weeks or more. A catheter is often inserted in the arm or chest through the skin into a large vein. The catheter is threaded through this vein until it reaches a large vein near the heart.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

Teleflex

Edwards Lifesciences

Bard

B. Braun

BD

Smith Medical

Cook Medical

Baihe Medical

TuoRen

SCW MEDICATH

Lepu Medical

Market by Product Type

Tunnelled Catheters

Non-Tunnelled Catheters

Market by Composition Central Venous Catheters Market Segmentation Market by Application

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]