Global Central Venous Catheters Market Along with Key Drivers, Major Manufactures, Business Insights, Trends and Forecast 2023

By Joann Wilson on December 10, 2019

Central Venous Catheters

A central venous catheter, also called a central line, is a long, thin, flexible tube used to give medicines, fluids, nutrients, or blood products over a long period of time, usually several weeks or more. A catheter is often inserted in the arm or chest through the skin into a large vein.
Due to the technology and raw material, the production region is mainly concentrated in the developed countriesï¼the developing countriesâ consumption mainly depend on import, but their import ratio has down streaming trend.
The global production of the Central Venous Catheters is about 28 million Units in 2015, the production region is relative concentrated, it is mainly concentrated in the developed countries; In 2015, the North America occupies about 59% market share, Europe occupies about 28% market share; The top five companies occupies about 70% market share.
The global consumption of the Central Venous Catheters is about 28 million Units in 2015, the consumption region is relative dispersion, it is also mainly concentrated in the developed countries; in 2015, the North America occupies about 41% market share, Europe occupies about 30% market share;
The average price is about 29.5 USD per Unit in 2015; the average gross margin is about 54.6% in 2015; the price and gross margin has the similar down streaming trend from 2011 to 2015; In the future, the Central Venous Catheters will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material and the anti-dumping phenomenon. The technology will more mature and the industry is more dispersion.

The report outlines the competitive framework of the Central Venous Catheters Market industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Central Venous Catheters Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Baihe Medical

  • Teleflex
  • Bard
  • SCW MEDICATH
  • Lepu Medical
  • B.Braun
  • TuoRen
  • Edwards Lifesciences
  • Cook Medical
  • Fornia
  • PUYI Medical

    Central Venous Catheters Market by Types

  • Single-lumen
  • Double-lumen
  • Triple-lumen
  • Other

    Central Venous Catheters Market by Applications

  • Jugular Vein
  • Subclavian Vein
  • Femoral Vein
  • Other

    This report also splits the market by region:

    Americas- United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

    Research objectives

    To study and analyze the global Central Venous Catheters consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

    To understand the structure of Central Venous Catheters market by identifying its various subsegments.

    Focuses on the key global Central Venous Catheters manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

    To analyze the Central Venous Catheters with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

    To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

    To project the consumption of Central Venous Catheters submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

    To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

    To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

    No. of pages: 166

