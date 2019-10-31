Global Centrifugal Compressors Market 2019 Forecast To 2023 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

The report outlines the competitive framework of the “Centrifugal Compressors Market” industry detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players. Global Centrifugal Compressors Market Report has released a new research Analysis & forecast 2019-2024 comprehensive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe

A centrifugal compressor is a type of compressor that utilizes rotating vanes or impellers to compress a gas instead of a piston. This design is used in high-end air compressors as well as on refrigeration units and air conditioners. This type of compressor is able to be used in stages to create ultra-high compression of gasses or air. This type of compressor has fewer moving parts and operates more smoothly than a piston-type compressor.

Global giant manufactures headquarters mainly distributed in Europe, Japan, China, and USA. The manufacturers in Europe and USA have long histories and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Atlas Copco and Ingersoll Rand have relative higher level of products quality. As to Japan, Kobelco and Hitachi have become as global leaders. The production centers for leading players are moving to developing countries such as China for their low manufacture cost and developing consumer groups.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Atlas Copco

Elliott

Ingersoll Rand

Siemens

GE Oil & Gas

MAN Diesel & Turbo

Gardner Denver

Kobelco

MHI

Hitachi

Hanwha Techwin

Kawasaki

IHI

Fusheng Group

Sullair Centrifugal Compressors Market by Types

Single Stage Centrifugal Compressors

Multi-stage Centrifugal Compressors Centrifugal Compressors Market by Applications

Petrochemical Industry

Industrial Manufacturing

Transportation