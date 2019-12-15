Global Centrifugal Pump and Positive Displacement Pump Market 2020 Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecasts by 2024

Report gives deep analysis of “Centrifugal Pump & Positive Displacement Pump Market” industry overview by Types, applications, Key players and regions. This report furthermore shows the 2019-2024 Production, Consumption, income, Price & Cost Overview. From raw materials to downstream consumers of this industry will be examined scientifically. the feature of product flow and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a landscape of industrial development and characteristics of the Centrifugal Pump & Positive Displacement Pump market

Summary

Centrifugal pumps are a sub-class of dynamic axisymmetric work-absorbing turbo machinery. Centrifugal pumps are used to transport fluids by the conversion of rotational kinetic energy to the hydrodynamic energy of the fluid flow. The rotational energy typically comes from an engine or electric motor. The fluid enters the pump impeller along or near to the rotating axis and is accelerated by the impeller, flowing radially outward into a diffuser or volute chamber (casing), from where it exits. Common uses include water, sewage, petroleum and petrochemical pumping.

The report forecast global Centrifugal Pump & Positive Displacement Pump market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.

The report offers detailed coverage of Centrifugal Pump & Positive Displacement Pump industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Centrifugal Pump & Positive Displacement Pump by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.

First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Centrifugal Pump & Positive Displacement Pump market for 2015-2024.

And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].

At the same time, we classify Centrifugal Pump & Positive Displacement Pump according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.

Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Centrifugal Pump & Positive Displacement Pump company.4 Key Companies

Grundfos

Flowserve

ITT

KSB

Sulzer

Ebara

Schlumberger

Weir Group

Wilo AG

Idex

Pentair

Clyde Union

Vano

Atlas Copco

DAB

FNS Pumps

Allweiler

Shanghai Kaiquan

FengQiu

Shandong Sure Boshan

LEO

CNP

Sanlian Pump Group

Hunan Changbeng

Shanghai East Pump

Shandong Shuanglun

NETZSCH

PROCON Centrifugal Pump & Positive Displacement Pump Market Segmentation Market by Type

Axial Flow Pumps

Mixed/Radial Flow Pumps

Peripheral Pumps

Jet Pumps Market by Application

Domestic water and wastewater

Petroleum industry

Chemical industry

Food and beverage

Mining industry

Others

By Region

Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]

North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]

Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]