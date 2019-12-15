 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Global Centrifugal Pump and Positive Displacement Pump Market 2020 Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecasts by 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 15, 2019

Centrifugal Pump & Positive Displacement Pump

Report gives deep analysis of "Centrifugal Pump & Positive Displacement Pump Market" industry overview by Types, applications, Key players and regions.

Summary

  • Centrifugal pumps are a sub-class of dynamic axisymmetric work-absorbing turbo machinery. Centrifugal pumps are used to transport fluids by the conversion of rotational kinetic energy to the hydrodynamic energy of the fluid flow. The rotational energy typically comes from an engine or electric motor. The fluid enters the pump impeller along or near to the rotating axis and is accelerated by the impeller, flowing radially outward into a diffuser or volute chamber (casing), from where it exits. Common uses include water, sewage, petroleum and petrochemical pumping.
  • The report forecast global Centrifugal Pump & Positive Displacement Pump market to grow to reach xxx Million USD in 2019 with a CAGR of xx% during the period 2020-2024.
  • The report offers detailed coverage of Centrifugal Pump & Positive Displacement Pump industry and main market trends. The market research includes historical and forecast market data, demand, application details, price trends, and company shares of the leading Centrifugal Pump & Positive Displacement Pump by geography. The report splits the market size, by volume and value, on the basis of application type and geography.
  • First, this report covers the present status and the future prospects of the global Centrifugal Pump & Positive Displacement Pump market for 2015-2024.
  • And in this report, we analyze global market from 5 geographies: Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia], Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland], North America[United States, Canada, Mexico], Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa], South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru].
  • At the same time, we classify Centrifugal Pump & Positive Displacement Pump according to the type, application by geography. More importantly, the report includes major countries market based on the type and application.
  • Finally, the report provides detailed profile and data information analysis of leading Centrifugal Pump & Positive Displacement Pump company.4

    Key Companies

  • Grundfos
  • Flowserve
  • ITT
  • KSB
  • Sulzer
  • Ebara
  • Schlumberger
  • Weir Group
  • Wilo AG
  • Idex
  • Pentair
  • Clyde Union
  • Vano
  • Atlas Copco
  • DAB
  • FNS Pumps
  • Allweiler
  • Shanghai Kaiquan
  • FengQiu
  • Shandong Sure Boshan
  • LEO
  • CNP
  • Sanlian Pump Group
  • Hunan Changbeng
  • Shanghai East Pump
  • Shandong Shuanglun
  • NETZSCH
  • PROCON

    Centrifugal Pump & Positive Displacement Pump Market Segmentation

    Market by Type

  • Axial Flow Pumps
  • Mixed/Radial Flow Pumps
  • Peripheral Pumps
  • Jet Pumps

    Market by Application

  • Domestic water and wastewater
  • Petroleum industry
  • Chemical industry
  • Food and beverage
  • Mining industry
  • Others

    By Region

  • Asia-Pacific[China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]
  • Europe[Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • North America[United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • Middle East & Africa[GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • South America[Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]

    Major Point of this Reports

    Reports gives 5 Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers operating in the industry.

    The reports offer an in-depth breakdown and current & upcoming trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.

    Centrifugal Pump & Positive Displacement Pump market provides Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities

    The quantitative analysis of the market from 2019 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

    Table of Content (TOC) of Global Centrifugal Pump & Positive Displacement Pump Market Study 2019-2024

    1 Industrial Chain Overview

        1.1 Centrifugal Pump & Positive Displacement Pump Industry

        1.2 Upstream

        1.3 Product List by Type

        1.4 End-Use List

        1.5 Global Market Overview

    2 Global Production & Consumption by Geography

        2.1 Global Production & Consumption

        2.2 Geographic Production & Consumption

    3 Major Manufacturers Introduction

        3.1 Manufacturers Overview

        3.2 Manufacturers List

    4 Market Competition Pattern

        4.1 Market Size and Sketch

        4.2 Company Market Share

        4.3 Market News and Trend

    ……And Many more.

    No. of Pages: – 175

